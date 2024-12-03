NESO under Labour: Executing change for Clean Power by 2030

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
NESO under Labour: Executing change for Clean Power by 2030

Ed Miliband, the first Labour Energy Secretary in 14 years, recently charged the National Energy System Operator (NESO) with delivering strategic advice on reaching Clean Power by 2030 (CP30), alongside...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Government promises 'light touch reforms' to speed up consenting process for grid projects

'Sought after skills': ScottishPower to offer 'jobs lifeline' to Grangemouth workers

Most read
01

'Big Oil must be dancing for joy': Anger builds at failure to deliver Global Plastics Treaty

02 December 2024 • 6 min read
02

Octopus Energy's Electroverse and Blink Charging join ChargeUK

02 December 2024 • 4 min read
03

Study: FTSE100 supply chain emissions grew 62 million tonnes last year

02 December 2024 • 3 min read
04

Tony Blair Institute: UK must prepare for 'new nuclear age'

02 December 2024 • 6 min read
05

Study: Interest rate cut for renewables and grid upgrades could save £1.9bn a year

02 December 2024 • 3 min read

More on Policy

Government promises 'light touch reforms' to speed up consenting process for grid projects
Policy

Government promises 'light touch reforms' to speed up consenting process for grid projects

Response to Land Rights and Consents for Electricity Network Infrastructure Call for Evidence confirms plans for new code of practice

James Murray
James Murray
clock 03 December 2024 • 3 min read
Welsh Government cuts back tree cover rule for green farming subsidy scheme
Policy

Welsh Government cuts back tree cover rule for green farming subsidy scheme

Following feedback from farmers the Welsh Government said it was ‘clear changes were needed’ to the scheme, despite green groups' concerns

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 26 November 2024 • 4 min read
Warm Homes Plan: Government beefs-up support for heat pumps and insulation
Policy

Warm Homes Plan: Government beefs-up support for heat pumps and insulation

Government announces £30m boost for Boiler Upgrade Scheme, as it confirms plans to tweak heat pump planning rules, update Clean Heat Mechanism, and introduce higher efficiency standards for rented homes

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 21 November 2024 • 5 min read