The Bank of England must have its own Climate Science Committee

The new goverment should ensure the central bank follows models based on accurate climate data, write Carbon Tracker's Mark Campanale and Bates Wells' Luke Fletcher
New Delhi has just seen a record temperature of 52.3C, and we are on track for nearly 3C of global warming by the end of this century. Worse than the dystopian fantasies of any Hollywood film director,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.