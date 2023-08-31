Product carbon footprints must be tackled without delay

clock • 3 min read

Reducing PCFs is central to winning the climate battle, and there are several compelling reasons for businesses to lead the way, writes Made in Britain's Chris Harrop

As the world reels from the hottest summer on record and the increasing likelihood of missing the Paris Agreement's 1.5C warming limit, the urgency for climate action is intensifying. But while governments...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

'Sign of the times': Fossil fuels hit record low, accounting for just a third of EU power mix

30 August 2023 • 4 min read
02

Boiler Upgrade Scheme: Government announces plans to revamp heat pump grant offer

31 August 2023 • 6 min read
03

Government moves to axe proposed hydrogen levy on households

30 August 2023 • 3 min read
04

Could the world's greenest phone provide a template for others to follow?

30 August 2023 • 5 min read
05

Verra bolsters carbon offset standard with new labels and updated safeguards

30 August 2023 • 2 min read

More on Supply chain

The green commodity revolution is coming - how can businesses stay ahead of the curve?
Supply chain

The green commodity revolution is coming - how can businesses stay ahead of the curve?

Bain & Company research contends the shift to green commodities such as low carbon steel, sustainable chemicals, and biofuels is already underway, and 'a turning point' is fast approaching

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 24 August 2023 • 7 min read
M&S and Wildfarmed confirm regenerative flour to be 'baked into' sourdough range
Supply chain

M&S and Wildfarmed confirm regenerative flour to be 'baked into' sourdough range

Companies expand partnership to introduce flour made from sustainable wheat into more loaves

James Murray
James Murray
clock 22 August 2023 • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Supply chain

How to solve a problem like indirect emissions from product use?

Emissions generated from the use or products and services are notoriously difficult to measure and report on - yet current approaches are leaving major firms exposed to billions of dollars in climate risk, according to Planet Tracker

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 22 August 2023 • 9 min read