The voluntary carbon market needs work - and a good dose of humility

clock • 5 min read
The voluntary carbon market needs work - and a good dose of humility

SustainCERT CEO Marion Verles makes the case for 'contribution claims' as an alternative approach to carbon offsetting

2023 kicked off with renewed criticism of the voluntary carbon market, with players like Verra and Southpole coming under fire. The question is: are we seeing the demise of the carbon market? Or are these...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Grid flexibility trials cut Britain's winter electricity use by 3.3GWh

10 May 2023 • 4 min read
02

'Genuine milestone': UK wind power exceeds gas generation for first time

10 May 2023 • 3 min read
03

'Applying emissions on my face': Vattenfall and Cara Delevingne debut carbon-cutting hydrogen face mist

10 May 2023 • 3 min read
04

The government has hosted its first Net Zero Council meeting - but can it deliver?

10 May 2023 • 7 min read
05

'Shambles': Government rows back plans to ditch thousands of EU-derived laws

10 May 2023 • 7 min read

More on Offsets

Credit: The Ripple Effect
Offsets

'High-quality' offsetting: How one company is working to get away from 'I just want to sequester carbon'

Organic veg box pioneer Riverford and charity partner Ripple Effect are putting farming communities 'in the driving seat' of their six-figure Responsible Carbon Project, as they attempt to ensure a steady supply of 'high quality' offsets

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 May 2023 • 14 min read
Credit: Husk
Offsets

Klarna inks deal for 16,000 carbon removal credits from Cambodia biochar facility

Fintech giant agrees partnership with UK carbon credit specialist Carbonaires to support production of biochar in Southeast Asia

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 02 May 2023 • 2 min read
Could a Scottish basalt quarry help turbocharge the carbon cycle?
Offsets

Could a Scottish basalt quarry help turbocharge the carbon cycle?

In the first of a series of features on the UK's nascent carbon removal sector, BusinessGreen reports from Fife, where crushed basalt rock is being spread on fields to draw carbon from the air at breakneck pace

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 07 March 2023 • 12 min read