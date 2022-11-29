Not all carbon removals are created equally

clock • 7 min read

LSE's Josh Burke sets out the risks of prematurely incorporating carbon removal technologies into carbon markets

New net zero standards COP27, which concluded earlier this month, saw many contentious climate issues such as loss and damage, water scarcity, fossil fuel taxation and just transition at the front and...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

'Landmark achievement': Rolls-Royce and easyJet hail successful hydrogen jet engine test

28 November 2022 • 3 min read
02

Government confirms plans for £1bn ECO+ energy efficiency scheme

28 November 2022 • 5 min read
03

Government hints at onshore wind farm planning U-turn

28 November 2022 • 4 min read
04

Government powers up energy storage R&D with £32m in funding awards

28 November 2022 • 2 min read
05

COP27: Five things companies need to know after this year's UN climate summit

28 November 2022 • 6 min read

More on Carbon Trading

Carbon markets at COP27: What is happening and why it matters to companies striving for net zero
Carbon Trading

Carbon markets at COP27: What is happening and why it matters to companies striving for net zero

Discussions around the framework of Article 6 are under strain at COP27 - and concerns are mounting the outcome could further undermine the credibility of voluntary carbon markets

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 18 November 2022 • 7 min read
COP27: What does it mean for international carbon markets?
Carbon Trading

COP27: What does it mean for international carbon markets?

BeZero Carbon's Finn O'Muircheartaigh looks at what needs to happen at COP27 to scale international carbon markets

Finn O'Muircheartaigh, BeZero Carbon
clock 08 November 2022 • 5 min read
The case for using climate finance to create carbon markets
Carbon Trading

The case for using climate finance to create carbon markets

Funding for carbon markets should become natural part of the climate finance toolkit, argues EBRD's Gerrit Held

Gerrit Held, EBRD
clock 31 October 2022 • 6 min read