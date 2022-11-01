Sustainable palm oil can tackle food insecurity and the climate crisis

Palm oil can be transformed into a commodity that can deliver environmental goals and a more resilient food system, writes RSPO's Inke van der Sluijs
Our food systems are at breaking point. According to the recent 2022 Global Report on Food Crises, extreme weather events due to climate change left over 23 million people worldwide acutely food insecure...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial