The cure to the cost-of-living crisis? A fossil fuel detox and retrofit revolution

The government must revamp its 'half-hearted' windfall tax to divert fossil fuel firms' bumper profits into home energy efficiency upgrades and support for low-income households, writes Ashden's Harriet Lamb
August has kicked off in style with oil giant BP announcing eye-watering quarterly profits of $8.45bn (£6.9bn), the highest in 14 years. As senior executives welcome these rocketing profits, ordinary people...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial