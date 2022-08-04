The cure to the cost-of-living crisis? A fossil fuel detox and retrofit revolution

clock • 4 min read

The government must revamp its 'half-hearted' windfall tax to divert fossil fuel firms' bumper profits into home energy efficiency upgrades and support for low-income households, writes Ashden's Harriet Lamb

August has kicked off in style with oil giant BP announcing eye-watering quarterly profits of $8.45bn (£6.9bn), the highest in 14 years. As senior executives welcome these rocketing profits, ordinary people...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

'Our fields shouldn't be full of solar panels': Truss vows to crackdown on renewables development

02 August 2022 • 5 min read
02

Octopus Investments raises £800m for renewables infrastructure blitz

01 August 2022 • 3 min read
03

It's official: Renewables provided 40 per cent of Britain's electricity in 2021

29 July 2022 • 3 min read
04

Scotland to ban fossil fuel powered boilers in new homes from 2024

02 August 2022 • 2 min read
05

Government fires up £635m Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme

02 August 2022 • 4 min read

More on Policy

Antonio Guterres with PM Boris Johnson at the COP26 Climate Summit
Politics

'Grotesque greed': UN Secretary-General urges governments to tax fossil fuel firms' 'excessive' profits

UN chief argues oil and gas firms' profiteering off the energy crisis is 'punishing the poorest and most vulernable people, while destroying our home'

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 04 August 2022 • 4 min read
Campaigners warn India free trade deal could result in higher levels of pesticides in UK food
Biodiversity

Campaigners warn India free trade deal could result in higher levels of pesticides in UK food

Pesticide Action Network UK and Sustain Alliance warn proposed trade deal with India could result in more 'Highly Hazardous Pesticides' in food staples

Amber Rolt
clock 04 August 2022 • 5 min read
Credit: Ready4Rishi Flickr (L) and Number 10 Flickr (R)
Politics

Are Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak on a climate collision course with the public?

Truss and Sunak are battling it out to demonstrate to Conservative viewers their distaste for onshore renewables - but will their contradictory stances on climate action ultimately prove their electoral and economic undoing?

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 03 August 2022 • 8 min read