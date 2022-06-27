A national home energy efficiency drive could save six nuclear reactors' worth of energy

Improving the thermal performance of UK homes could deliver climate and energy security at a fraction of the cost of nuclear power, argues Kingspan's Rita Singh
Against a febrile backdrop of rising energy prices, a price cap set to climb even more, and further pressures arising from the war in Ukraine, the government's strategy to tackle the cost of living has...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial