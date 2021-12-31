Outlook on 2022: What can we expect from the agri-food industry in 2022?

It is no longer possible to put off making transformational changes in the way we produce, manufacture and consume food - could 2022 prove a turning point, asks Nomad Foods CEO Stefan Descheemaeker?
In today's world it is increasingly difficult to make predictions about what next week will bring let alone the next 12 months. What is very clear however, is that 2022 needs to be a year of action to...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial