The eyes of the world are on the UK's tidal stream technologies

The UK’s strong tidal resource offers an opportunity develop 11.5GW of tidal stream power capacity, explains RenewableUK's Nathan Bennett
This week the government officially opened bidding for marine energy contracts, supported by new ringfenced funding. It was a landmark moment for the sector and the world. Although many reported it...
