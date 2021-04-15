Net zero carbon: How data is greening UK infrastructure
Better use of data can help achieve net zero goals, as well as better lending rates and improved financial returns, argues Bentley Systems' Mark Coates
There are two important topics that major infrastructure projects need to tackle today: delivering sustainability goals and improving project performance. Neither are easy. Major projects are inherently...
More news
Apple unveils 'first of its kind' $200m forestry restoration fund to harness 'best tools' for soaking up emissions
Tech giant teams up with Goldman Sachs and Conservation International in a move designed to scale up wider investment in forestry restoration worldwide
How net zero farming goals could be put at risk by a 'wait and see' mentality
New study from UCL and HSBC argues farmers need to develop proactive investment plans and accurate emissions measurement practices if they are to meet net zero goals
ReLove: ASOS and DPD debut circular fashion collection service
New initiative will see DPD collect second hand clothes for donation to charities free of charge
CBI: Clean Air Zones can deliver economic boost to cities in wake of Covid
Clean Air Zones deliver an average 18 per cent reduction in polluting nitrogen oxide in cities that will significantly reduce local rates of pollution-related illness, new research finds