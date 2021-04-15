Net zero carbon: How data is greening UK infrastructure

  • Mark Coates,
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Better use of data can help achieve net zero goals, as well as better lending rates and improved financial returns, argues Bentley Systems' Mark Coates

There are two important topics that major infrastructure projects need to tackle today: delivering sustainability goals and improving project performance. Neither are easy. Major projects are inherently...

To continue reading...

More on Buildings

More news