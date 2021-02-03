Back on the road to net zero homes?
Th government's plans for Building Regulations are a step in the right direction, but they must go further and not hold local authorities back, argues the UK Green Building Council's Philip Box
On January 19th the government published its long-awaited response to the 2019-20 consultation on changes to Building Regulations in England, together with initial plans for the Future Homes Standard...
More news
Back on the road to net zero homes?
Th government's plans for Building Regulations are a step in the right direction, but they must go further and not hold local authorities back, argues the UK Green Building Council's Philip Box
FACT Dialogue: Countries sign up to new COP26 sustainable supply chain drive
Brazil, Liberia, South Korea, and the EU are among the 18 founding members of a new forestry protection coalition launched as part of the UK's COP26 preparations
Zoom in on Net Zero - with Forum for the Future's Sally Uren OBE
VIDEO: Head of corporate sustainability non-profit speaks to BusinessGreen about the risks and opportunities of the crucial decade ahead for the green economy
'Fast fashion is fossil fashion': Rise of synthetic fibres in fashion pushing planetary limits, NGOs warn
Fashion industry has 'failed to make headway' in curbing its damage on the environment and dependence on fossil fuels, campaigners warn