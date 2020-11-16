The wind industry needs a great leap forward for worker skills
Digital technologies have been crucial to the wind industry's success, but far more also needs investing in worker skills, argues ARMSA Consulting's Rakesh Maharaj
The advances in automation, digitalisation and artificial intelligence are all around us, from the dreaded supermarket checkouts to the curated Spotify playlist we listen to during the long wait for the...
More news
SSE, ScottishPower, National Grid, and NatWest named as COP26 sponsors
Clutch of energy and banking firms are first partners for crucial UN climate summit, as major undersea cable project is announced
From National Parks to Zero Carbon Clusters: What will make it into the 10 point green recovery plan?
It is the most eagerly anticipated green announcement since the UK set its net zero target, but will Treasury intransigence ensure Boris Johnson's 'reset' gets off to a false start?
Are carbon offsets the answer to the climate change crisis?
How corporates are tackling the 'elephant in the room'
Reports: Canada set to table landmark net zero legislation
Journey to net zero will not be easy for federal government, due to enormity of Canada's oil and gas sector and the decentralised nature of Canadian politics