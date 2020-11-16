The wind industry needs a great leap forward for worker skills

  • Rakesh Maharaj, ARMSA Consulting
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Digital technologies have been crucial to the wind industry's success, but far more also needs investing in worker skills, argues ARMSA Consulting's Rakesh Maharaj

The advances in automation, digitalisation and artificial intelligence are all around us, from the dreaded supermarket checkouts to the curated Spotify playlist we listen to during the long wait for the...

To continue reading...

More on Skills

More news