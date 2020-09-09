Let's reinvent retail and change the way we shop
Building a greener future for retail requires brave conversations, big risks and hardwiring sustainability into the fabric of the business, explains Selfridges' Daniella Vega
August 22nd marked World Overshoot Day, a stark reminder that we are consuming nature at a rate which is too fast for our planet to regenerate. Reflecting on the climate crisis, the devastating rates of...
'Unwavering support': Government marks World EV Day with fresh funding push
Department for Transport and Highways England unveil new multi-million pound funding plans to help accelerate transition to electric vehicles
Study: Cleaner air could net the UK a £1.6bn economic boost
New analysis suggests three million working days a year are lost to air pollution
Peak oil and CO2? How Covid-19 may have accelerated the green energy transition
DNV GL assesses the short and long-term impacts of the pandemic on the energy transition – and its forecasts are startling