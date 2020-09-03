What makes a good environmental target?
Clarity, science and binding regular milestones are needed to develop stretching environmental targets, argues Matthew Farrow of the Environmental Industries Association
Defra recently announced the targets it plans to set under the Environment Bill. Such targets, it seems, have become the standard currency of modern policy making: no keynote speech, consultation document,...
Mark Carney launches drive to develop global market for CO2 offsets
Figures from BP, Shell, Unilever, Nestlé and BlackRock among members of new Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets
Ingka Group pledges €600m sustainable investment drive to meet IKEA green goals
Investments are expected in renewable energy, innovative start-ups and the sustainability of stores, warehouses and products
Multimillion pound prize announced for first zero carbon transatlantic passenger flight
Sustainability consultancy Carbon Footprint debuts new challenge prize, as Boeing launches next phase of green R&D programme