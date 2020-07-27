A United Kingdom? The case for a net zero Just Transition Commission

  • Dr Max Lacey-Barnacle, University of Sussex
Dr Max Lacey-Barnacle calls for a more joined-up approach across the UK towards tackling the impacts of deep decarbonisation on work and jobs

Last year, the UK was the first country in the world to pass legislation to become a net zero emissions economy by 2050. To achieve this, the entire UK economy will have to be radically transformed over...

