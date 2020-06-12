Back to the Future: Covid-19 offers a glimpse of a future net-zero electricity system
ADE's Rick Parfett argues a flexible, zero carbon electricity system is possible by focusing on integrated flexibility and efficiency, strong carbon signals, and better data
The Covid-19 pandemic has drastically changed many aspects of our lives over the past three months and it has, for many, been a time of pain. It may have also, however, given us some glimpses of the future,...
Gas network operators and energy suppliers urge government to promote hydrogen-fueled recovery
EXCLUSIVE: In a letter to Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Siemens Energy, Engie, National Grid, and Ryse Hydrogen call for the government to emulate its successful approach to offshore wind development and set an official cost reduction target for green hydrogen...
If not now, then when? If not us, then who? It's time to kick-start Britain's hydrogen revolution
Chris Train of the Gas Goes Green campaign argues the time is right to scale up the UK's green hydrogen industry
'Clear policy signals': Aldersgate Group argues combination of targeted investment and policy moves can drive green recovery
Report argues government has unique opportunity to unleash a wave of low-carbon and nature restoration projects that would accelerate the net zero transition