The UK needs a green skills training drive to help weather the recession

  • Megan Trethewey, Conservative Environment Network
Linking the next phase of the furlough scheme with skills training in green jobs could boost the economy, argues Megan Trethewey of the Conservative Environment Network

Following months of record employment, UK unemployment rose by 50,000 to 1.35 million in the first three months of the year. The government has stepped up in its efforts to protect incomes with the new...

