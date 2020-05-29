Allowing cheap food imports would come at huge environmental cost for the UK

  Tanya Steele, WWF
The pandemic has exposed the fragility of UK food supply chains, and decisions made now could either increase or reduce future risk, argues WWF UK CEO Tanya Steele

In the last few months we have all witnessed first-hand the impact of enormous shocks on our complicated global food supply chains. Here in the UK, as we've queued in the supermarket or searched online,...

