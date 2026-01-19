The power of poo: Report argues cows could be central to Labour's clean power plans

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Ministers urged to fully harness role of biomethane in supporting farmers and delivering on goal of making the UK a clean energy superpower

British-farmed cowpat could be crucial to the UK's clean energy ambitions, according to a new analysis that has prompted calls for the government to step up efforts to boost the use of biomethane in support...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Energy

How Sun King has made its solar kits cost competitive with candles, kerosene, and diesel
Energy

How Sun King has made its solar kits cost competitive with candles, kerosene, and diesel

Sun King founder Anish Thakkar reflects on how a failed biogas project in India fuelled the launch of a solar business that is now serving more than 50 million people in Africa

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 January 2026 • 6 min read
The power of poo: Report argues cows could be central to Labour's clean power plans
Energy

The power of poo: Report argues cows could be central to Labour's clean power plans

Ministers urged to fully harness role of biomethane in supporting farmers and delivering on goal of making the UK a clean energy superpower

Chris Brayford, Farmers Guardian
clock 19 January 2026 • 3 min read
Time to act: Why renewable energy is a buyer's market
Energy

Time to act: Why renewable energy is a buyer's market

Sustainable, Talks: Experts from Schneider Electric, BloombergNEF and Haleon explore how energy developers and buyers can win in Europe's transition to renewables

Schneider Electric
clock 16 January 2026 • 1 min read