Royal Horticultural Society delays ban on peat-based composts at its flower shows

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Organisation blames the government's failure to introduce national ban for the move, but critics argue it could have stood by original deadline

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has announced it is pushing back a deadline to ban the use of peat-based composts at its shows, which had been due to come into effect this year. The RHS - which...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Project Prometheus: British Army recruits Larkhill Garrison solar array

Global Briefing: China moves to expand national emissions trading scheme

More on Supply chain

Royal Horticultural Society delays ban on peat-based composts at its flower shows
Supply chain

Royal Horticultural Society delays ban on peat-based composts at its flower shows

Organisation blames the government's failure to introduce national ban for the move, but critics argue it could have stood by original deadline

James Murray
James Murray
clock 31 March 2025 • 3 min read
Tesco cuts supply chain emissions by reducing weight of glass wine bottles
Supply chain

Tesco cuts supply chain emissions by reducing weight of glass wine bottles

Working with the Sustainable Wine Roundtable the supermarket has reduced the weight of wine bottles and is set to enjoy significant emissions savings as a result

Amber Rolt
clock 28 March 2025 • 3 min read
British Steel crisis prompts renewed calls for more support for green steel projects
Supply chain

British Steel crisis prompts renewed calls for more support for green steel projects

Trade body warns industry now 'officially in crisis' as Chinese-owner of British Steel rejects £500m green steel support package

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 27 March 2025 • 5 min read