'Facts not fiction': UK car industry teams up on drive to combat EV misinformation

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

SMMT, ChargeUK and Auto Trader launch initiative to raise awareness of the environmental and cost benefits of electric cars

The UK car industry has come together in a bid to combat misinformation surrounding electric vehicles (EVs), today launching new drive to dispel common myths among drivers on the costs, safety and environmental...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'Carbon Shift': The case for integrating net zero and climate resilience strategies

'Oil shaming is absolutely meaningless': COP29 business champion hits back at criticism of climate talks

Most read
01

'Oil shaming is absolutely meaningless': COP29 business champion hits back at criticism of climate talks

17 November 2024 • 7 min read
02

'Carbon Shift': The case for integrating net zero and climate resilience strategies

18 November 2024 • 11 min read
03

COP29: UK unveils new carbon market principles, as climate finance negotiations rumble on

15 November 2024 • 8 min read
04

'There is a lot of frustration in the room': Pressure mounts on Ministers to break COP29 deadlock

18 November 2024 • 6 min read
05

COP29: UK backs global pledge to ramp up energy storage to 1,500GW worldwide by 2030

16 November 2024 • 6 min read

More on Automotive

'Facts not fiction': UK car industry teams up on drive to combat EV misinformation
Automotive

'Facts not fiction': UK car industry teams up on drive to combat EV misinformation

SMMT, ChargeUK and Auto Trader launch initiative to raise awareness of the environmental and cost benefits of electric cars

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 18 November 2024 • 4 min read
'By far the cheapest way to pick up a new EV': HSBC and Octopus team up to extend reach of EV salary sacrifice scheme
Automotive

'By far the cheapest way to pick up a new EV': HSBC and Octopus team up to extend reach of EV salary sacrifice scheme

HSBC UK to recommend Octopus as preferred EV salary sacrifice provider to corporate customers under expanded 'cycle-to-work for cars' partnership

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 18 November 2024 • 3 min read
Used electric car sales soar to record levels
Automotive

Used electric car sales soar to record levels

Industry figures show number of used electric cars sold in the UK during the third quarter rose by more than half year-on-year

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 07 November 2024 • 2 min read