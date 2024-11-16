COP29: UK backs global pledge to ramp up energy storage to 1,500GW worldwide by 2030

clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Collective target to deliver sixfold increase in global energy storage capacity among flurry of energy initiatives officially unveiled in Baku as crunch UN climate talks move into second week

The UK has become one of the first nations to officially back a new collective target launched at COP29 to deliver a sixfold increase in energy storage capacity to reach 1,500GW worldwide by the end of...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

COP29: UK unveils new carbon market principles, as climate finance negotiations rumble on

15 November 2024 • 8 min read
02

Zero emission bus sales rise by almost 50 per cent in three months

15 November 2024 • 4 min read
03

Delta's big plans for sustainable aviation fuel need incentives up and down supply chain

15 November 2024 • 6 min read
04

The UK government is making the wrong bet on carbon capture and storage

15 November 2024 • 4 min read
05

Second 'electricity superhighway' between Scotland and England approved by Ofgem

15 November 2024 • 4 min read

More on Energy

An old technology with a new twist: Inside one company's quest to build 'high density' pumped hydro
Energy

An old technology with a new twist: Inside one company's quest to build 'high density' pumped hydro

BusinessGreen looks at how a Plymouth mine site could become ground zero for an innovative form of hydro energy storage

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 14 November 2024 • 8 min read
Trump's win, Hackney wind turbines and a £1bn London heating scheme: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week
Energy

Trump's win, Hackney wind turbines and a £1bn London heating scheme: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 08 November 2024 • 1 min read
Ecotricity and BAFTA albert partner to deliver green energy to UK creative industries
Energy

Ecotricity and BAFTA albert partner to deliver green energy to UK creative industries

Ecotricity and BAFTA albert team up to offer affordable, sustainable power to businesses working in the creative industries

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 08 November 2024 • 2 min read