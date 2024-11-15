COP29: UK unveils new carbon market principles, as climate finance negotiations rumble on

Credit: UNclimatechange @ Flickr
Frustrations grow at Baku Summit, as leading former diplomats declare COP process is 'no longer fit for purpose'

The UK government has today unveiled a set of six overarching guidelines for voluntary carbon and nature markets, confirming that it sees "a clear and appropriate role for the responsible use of high-integrity...

More on Carbon Trading

COP29: Baku Summit delivers early breakthrough on carbon market standards
Carbon Trading

COP29: Baku Summit delivers early breakthrough on carbon market standards

Proponents insist Article 6.4 carbon market standards contain robust environmental and human rights safeguards, but campaigners want 'back door deal' risks opening door to widespread greenwashing

Michael Holder in Baku
clock 12 November 2024 • 7 min read
UN adopts sustainable development standards for regulated carbon markets
Carbon Trading

UN adopts sustainable development standards for regulated carbon markets

Adoption of standards hailed by chair of expert group as 'major step forward in enabling a robust, agile carbon market'

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 11 October 2024 • 3 min read
'Rigorous quality control': How Verra came to drop 37 Chinese carbon credit projects from its registry
Carbon Trading

'Rigorous quality control': How Verra came to drop 37 Chinese carbon credit projects from its registry

Carbon credit standards setter says 'unprecedented' action 'should send a signal that inclusion in the Verra Registry is a sign of integrity and quality'

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 30 August 2024 • 5 min read