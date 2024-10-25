CfD onshore wind boost, Budget speculation and 'climate crunch time': BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

Government confirms CfD boost for UK's ageing onshore wind farms

Older wind farms approaching their end of life will be able to bid for contracts to enable 'repowering' projects to extend their lifespan, government confirms.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

 

Study: EVs and heat pumps cut UK fossil fuel use by 14 million barrels of oil in 2023

Think tank calls for 'joined-up thinking' to accelerate electrification and ensure it delivers promised efficiency, cost, and energy security benefits.

- by Stuart Stone (@SStone26)

 

'Climate crunch time': UN warns world risks over 3C warming without urgent action this decade

UN report stresses that capping warming at 1.5C remains affordable and technically possible, but only with immediate and unprecedented action from governments.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

 

Budget: Speculation mounts over Chancellor's green plans

Reports suggest Rachel Reeves could increase fuel duty, as Tory MPs urge government not to cut budget for nature friendly farming schemes.

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

 

How the future of the UK hydrogen sector remains 'riddled with uncertainties'

Cornwall Insight warns lack of consensus over supply and demand for low carbon hydrogen risks holding back nascent sector.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

 

COP16 is a moment to make bold changes for the future of our planet

Net Zero Festival 2024: In photos

