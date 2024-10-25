CfD onshore wind boost, Budget speculation and 'climate crunch time': BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

Older wind farms approaching their end of life will be able to bid for contracts to enable 'repowering' projects to extend their lifespan, government confirms.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

Think tank calls for 'joined-up thinking' to accelerate electrification and ensure it delivers promised efficiency, cost, and energy security benefits.

- by Stuart Stone (@SStone26)

UN report stresses that capping warming at 1.5C remains affordable and technically possible, but only with immediate and unprecedented action from governments.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

Reports suggest Rachel Reeves could increase fuel duty, as Tory MPs urge government not to cut budget for nature friendly farming schemes.

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

Cornwall Insight warns lack of consensus over supply and demand for low carbon hydrogen risks holding back nascent sector.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

