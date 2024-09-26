CDP: Tackling supply chain emissions is profitable for business

Companies stand to reap billions of dollars in financial rewards from tackling their supply chain emissions, according to a new report from environmental disclosure platform CDP and banking giant HSBC.

The report, titled Strengthening the Chain, attempts to calculate the financial opportunities on offer to companies that tackle emissions across their entire value chain.

Drawing from CDP's extensive trove of corporate environmental data, the report reveals how companies that "actively manage" their supply chain emissions have saved $13.6bn from emissions reduction schemes.

Overall, the report argues a $94bn investment in reducing corporate value chain emissions could unlock $165bn in potential financial gains from a range of sources, including new market opportunities, energy and resource savings, and increased business resilience.

Corporate supply chain emissions are typically magnitudes greater than the emissions generated by an organisation's operations. However, most companies with climate targets have to do date focused their emissions reduction plans on their operational and energy emissions.

CDP and HSBC noted that just 56 per cent of the 23,000 companies that disclose to CDP have decarbonisation initiatives in place. And of that group, just 15 per cent have a goal to tackle supply chain emissions.

This is despite supply chain emissions being 26 times greater than their direct operational emissions, CDP and HSBC said.

Simon Fischweicher, director of supply chain and reporter services at CDP, said the data showed how "efficiency, competitiveness and ambitious climate action go hand-in-hand".

"Yes, climate change presents an undeniable risk to businesses and global supply chains, but it also offers a significant opportunity for those willing to act," he said. "These findings make clear that companies embracing transparency and addressing supply chain emissions are not only reducing climate risks but realising financial gains. Those capitalising not only improve their resilience, but increase attractiveness to customers and investors, improving their competitive positioning in the market."

Growing numbers of corporates are taking steps to curb their supply chain emissions. For example, a CDP supply chain initiative which supports collaboration between corporate buyers and suppliers resulted in 43 million tonnes of emissions reduction in 2023, according to the report.

CDP said more than 5,500 suppliers are now collaborating with corporate buyers through the initiative, which it claimed had the potential to cut an additional 193 million tonnes of emissions.

