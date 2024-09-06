Survey: Over 70 per cent of people support making ecocide a crime

A significant majority of people in the world's largest economies agree that causing environmental damage should be a criminal offense, according to the results of a major new poll.

Conducted by Ipsos UK and commissioned by Earth4All and the Global Commons Alliance, the survey found that 72 per cent of people support making it a criminal offense for governments or business leaders to approve or permit actions which cause serious damage to nature and the climate.

The pollsters surveyed 22,000 adults in more than 22 countries, including Austria, Kenya, Sweden, Denmark, and all G20 countries with the exception of Russia.

Jojo Mehta, co-founder and CEO of Stop Ecocide International, said the results confirmed there was significant public support for legislation that made the specific act of ecocide a crime.

"We're seeing significant policy shifts in favour of ecocide legislation at the domestic, regional, and international levels," she said. "We know this policy-level progress has been significantly driven by widespread civil society demand.

"The new Global Commons Alliance survey makes it obvious that there is already a strong foundation of public support for this law. People clearly understand that the most severe forms of environmental destruction harm all of us, and that there is real deterrent potential in creating personal criminal liability for top decision-makers."

A number of countries have codified ecocide as a crime within their borders, including Belgium, France, Ukraine, Russia, and Vietnam, and bills have been proposed in many other jurisdictions, including Scotland, Brazil, Italy, and Mexico. In November, the EU passed a law that criminalised actions "comparable" to ecocide, giving member states two years to adopt the rules into national legislation.

The Global Commons Alliance survey also reveals high levels of concern among citizens over the current state of the natural environment, with 59 per cent of respondents claiming they were "very" or "extremely" worried about the state of nature today.

A further 69 per cent of respondents agreed Earth was nearing climate and nature-related tipping points due to human activities.

"People everywhere are very worried about the state of our planet and they're feeling the pain already," said Jane Madgwick, executive director of The Global Commons Alliance. "Awareness that we are close to tipping points is high, as is concern that political priorities lie elsewhere."

The study reveals how levels of environmental concern vary by gender, with women typically exhibiting higher levels of concern about nature loss and being less likely to believe claims about environmental risks are exaggerated.

The survey split respondents into five groups - 'planetary stewards', 'concerned optimists', 'steady progressives', 'climate sceptics', and 'the unengaged' - in order to gain a picture of prevailing attitudes in different countries.

'Planetary stewards' made up the largest groupings in Turkey and Brazil and were the joint largest group with 'steady progressives' in France and Mexico. In contrast, 'the unengaged' made up the largest groups in Germany, Italy, Japan, and Saudi Arabia.

Across all G20 countries surveyed, just 13 per cent fell into the 'climate sceptic' group, whereas the three groups that back climate action - 'planetary stewards', 'concerned optimists', and 'steady progressives' - made up 61 per cent of respondents.

Earth4All and the Global Commons Alliance said the results provided evidence leading economies were at a "social tipping point", with clear majorities of people now demanding more ambitious action to protect the planet.

