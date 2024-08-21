Poll: Labour government's green energy policy 'blitz' proves popular with public

The new government's spate of clean energy policy announcements since Labour's landslide General Election win last month are proving popular with the public, fresh polling data released today suggests.

In an online poll of over 2,170 UK adults carried out by YouGov at the start of the month, over two-thirds – 64 per cent – of respondents said they were aware of the government's plan to set up a new publicly-owned clean power investment company dubbed Great British Energy backed by an initial £8.3bn funding, of which 68 per cent voiced their support for the policy.

The survey, which was commissioned by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), also found half of respondents were aware of the government's decision to lift the de facto ban on new onshore wind farms in England, with 60 per cent of them in favour of the move.

Around half – or 49 per cent – of those polled were also aware of the government's decision last month to give the green light to several major new solar farms projects, with three-quarters – or 74 per cent – being supportive of the move.

Alasdair Johnstone, head of parliamentary engagement at ECIU, said Labour had wasted little time in pushing a head with several of its election promises on green energy over the past two months, which the polling data showed "has been noticed and crucially for the new government appears to be popular".

"On an election campaign which saw energy security as one of the key dividing lines, the public endorsed a prospectus which focused on more energy independence, delivered through renewable energy, and so less reliant on energy imports," he added.

The findings align with similar polling data prior to July's General Election which also showed widespread support for Labour's clean energy policy agenda, particularly the promise to set up GB Energy. Previous polling conducted by Opinium on behalf of ECIU at the time of the election found 64 per cent of voters viewed renewables as opposed to more oil and gas drilling as the best route to long-term energy security, for example.

In today's YouGov poll, when asked what they viewed as biggest growth opportunity in the next five years, 51 per cent of respondents cited renewable energy and clean technology, followed by 42 per cent who highlighted AI technologies, and 26 per cent who said construction. Yet only eight per cent stated oil and gas as the biggest growth opportunity, according to ECIU.

"The public clearly see clean energy as the UK's best route to economic growth," added Johnstone. "Is Treasury now going to deliver on the promises, incentivising the private sector investment that will match voters' vision?"

Not all of the government's energy-related policies have been popular, however. The Treasury's recent decision to scale back Winter Fuel Allowance payments for pensioners who do no receive means-tested benefits, amid concerns about the state of the public finances, was opposed by 59 per cent of respondents in the poll, compared to 28 per cent in favour.

But looking ahead, 44 per cent of respondents said achieving 'energy independence' by reducing the UK's reliance on foreign energy imports would be the top signifier of success for the government's clean energy policy agenda, while 42 per cent said the biggest marker of success would be whether such efforts lowered energy bills.

Meanwhile, just under half - 46 per cent - said they thought the government's clean energy policies would help achieve 'energy independence' for the UK, compared to 36 per cent who said such policies would fail in this regard.

However, 61 per cent said they did not expect the government's clean energy policies to lower energy bills, although 60 per cent said they did expect they would create more jobs in green industries, the poll found.

"If the UK is to insulate itself from gas market volatility in the coming years, the government will need to get on with ramping up a programme of home energy efficiency and encouraging the uptake of electric heat pumps," added Johnstone. "There is a public desire to see a government which delivers, and there is risk for this new government if it fails to do so on one of its key policy pillars."

You can now sign up to attend the fifth annual Net Zero Festival, which will be hosted by BusinessGreen on October 22-23 at the Business Design Centre in London.