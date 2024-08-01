'They can certainly afford it': Fashion giants urged to invest fraction of revenues in clean energy transition

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Fashion Revolution report warns global brands in the sector still do not have ambitious enough targets to align with the Paris Agreement

Global fashion brands have been urged to funnel a fraction of their revenues towards scaling up the use of clean energy in their supply chains, amid fresh research today which highlights the widespread...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Quinbrook confirms $3bn raised for Net Zero Power Fund

'A greener future for road transport': Work begins on one of UK's first HGV charging hubs

Most read
01

Earth Overshoot Day: Humanity overconsumes planet's resources after just seven months in 2024

01 August 2024 • 5 min read
02

'Incredibly unique': Historic Welsh thermal spring used as renewable heat source for local village

02 August 2024 • 3 min read
03

Science Based Targets: Review finds 'mixed' evidence on effectiveness of carbon offsets

30 July 2024 • 8 min read
04

Iberdrola agrees to acquire Electricity North West in €5bn deal

02 August 2024 • 2 min read
05

IEA and UK government announce plans to host Future of Energy Security Summit

02 August 2024 • 3 min read

More on Supply chain

'They can certainly afford it': Fashion giants urged to invest fraction of revenues in clean energy transition
Supply chain

'They can certainly afford it': Fashion giants urged to invest fraction of revenues in clean energy transition

Fashion Revolution report warns global brands in the sector still do not have ambitious enough targets to align with the Paris Agreement

Amber Rolt
clock 01 August 2024 • 4 min read
Tuze Mekik: 'As well as advancements in science, we also need more storytellers'
Supply chain

Tuze Mekik: 'As well as advancements in science, we also need more storytellers'

Tuze Mekik, director of sustainability at Dr Martens, explains why the fashion industry has a 'huge opportunity' to lead the way in sustainability

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 30 July 2024 • 5 min read
H&M, Zalando and Arc'teryx ask how to 'make money without making more clothes'
Supply chain

H&M, Zalando and Arc'teryx ask how to 'make money without making more clothes'

Eight fashion brands have banded together to form The Fashion ReModel, a project that hopes to create a $700bn market for reuse and recycled clothes.

Elsa Wenzel, Greenbiz
clock 26 July 2024 • 6 min read