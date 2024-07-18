'The timeline is too long': SBTI urged to confirm offsetting guidance for corporate supply chains this year

Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Voluntary carbon market platform Patch warns against plan to wait to finalise rulebook for delivering net zero corporate value chains until 2025

The CEO of a voluntary carbon market platform has written an open letter to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTI), urging the body to hasten the timeline for confirming new guidance around how companies...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

2030 clean power goal a 'substantial challenge', energy experts warn

Government faces fresh calls to improve preparations for extreme heat and wildfires

Most read
01

Tata's 'multi-billion-pound' UK gigafactory project takes 'pivotal' step forward

22 July 2024 • 3 min read
02

How to assure a credible sustainability strategy

18 July 2024 • 3 min read
03

Mary Creagh appointed as Nature Minister

19 July 2024 • 3 min read
04

Government urges nature groups to help deliver a 'win-win for housebuilding and nature'

22 July 2024 • 5 min read
05

'First ever': Rolls-Royce SMR design submitted to regulator

19 July 2024 • 4 min read

More on Offsets

NGOs call for exclusion of carbon offset credits from corporate climate goals
Offsets

NGOs call for exclusion of carbon offset credits from corporate climate goals

Dozens of campaigning organisations have signed statement warning that carbon offsetting 'undermines' corporate climate targets

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 02 July 2024 • 4 min read
Climate Crisis Advisory Group: Voluntary Carbon Market has potential to be a 'significant force for good'
Offsets

Climate Crisis Advisory Group: Voluntary Carbon Market has potential to be a 'significant force for good'

Experts claim more stringent approach and management of carbon market could allow it to play a 'meaningful role' in tackling climate crisis

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 28 June 2024 • 5 min read
Study: Global carbon markets could protect 150 million hectares of land in the next decade
Offsets

Study: Global carbon markets could protect 150 million hectares of land in the next decade

New analysis from BeZero Carbon calculates that a $100bn carbon market could support 17 million jobs and protect an area of land the size of Peru for nature

James Murray
James Murray
clock 25 June 2024 • 4 min read