'Game changing' green shipping corridors plotted for Irish Sea

Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
Credit: NatPower Marine
Image:

Credit: NatPower Marine

Partnership between Peel Ports and NatPower Marine aims to provide charging infastructure for ships at eight ports in the UK and Ireland

NatPower Marine and Peel Ports Group have unveiled plans to establish a series of green shipping corridors between the UK and Ireland that would enable the roll out of a fleet of electric vessels. This...

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

'A vital step in safeguarding the integrity of targets': SBTN launches external validation process for corporate nature goals

Analysis: China's CO2 emissions 'could have peaked in 2023'

