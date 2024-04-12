New Centre for Doctoral Training launched to nurture next generation of net zero leaders

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Professor Mercedes Maroto-Valer, director of the CDT-GIF, with IDRIC colleagues - Credit: IDRIC
Image:

Professor Mercedes Maroto-Valer, director of the CDT-GIF, with IDRIC colleagues - Credit: IDRIC

New £18m Centre for Doctoral Training in Green Industrial Futures backed by Heriot-Watt University, Imperial College London, and universities of Bath and Sheffield

A major new Centre for Doctoral Training in Green Industrial Futures (CDT-GIF) has been unveiled to help create the post-graduate talent and innovation pipeline needed to cement the UK's position at the...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Project Acorn: easyJet leads successful airside hydrogen refuelling trial at Bristol Airport

Scottish firms selected for offshore renewables supply chain accelerator

Most read
01

Reports: SBTi faces internal revolt over plans to relax rules on use of carbon offsets

11 April 2024 • 6 min read
02

SBTi: Board accused of 'damaging trust' as row over role of carbon offsets escalates

12 April 2024 • 7 min read
03

Net Zero Minister Graham Stuart steps down to focus on re-election battle

12 April 2024 • 3 min read
04

UN climate chief warns there are 'two years to save the world'

10 April 2024 • 6 min read
05

London elections: Sadiq Khan launches 10-point climate plan

12 April 2024 • 3 min read

More on Management

New Centre for Doctoral Training launched to nurture next generation of net zero leaders
Management

New Centre for Doctoral Training launched to nurture next generation of net zero leaders

New £18m Centre for Doctoral Training in Green Industrial Futures backed by Heriot-Watt University, Imperial College London, and universities of Bath and Sheffield

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 12 April 2024 • 2 min read
Why diversity of thought is critical for green business
Management

Why diversity of thought is critical for green business

Businesses navigating sustainability challenges will benefit from bringing together individuals with different cognitive styles, writes Made in Britain's Chris Harrop

Chris Harrop, Made in Britain
clock 10 April 2024 • 4 min read
Study: 'Mindset shift' needed as directors struggle to convert green business opportunities into action
Management

Study: 'Mindset shift' needed as directors struggle to convert green business opportunities into action

The vast majority of board directors see the net zero transition as a 'business opportunity', but more than half of firms have yet to grasp the commercial benefits

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 April 2024 • 3 min read