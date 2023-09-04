Seafields completes 'world first' seaweed biomass-sinking carbon removal trials

UK aquaculture start-up Seafields has today provided an update on a series of successful seaweed biomass-sinking trials in the Fram Strait between Greenland and Svalbard, designed to test the effectiveness of the carbon removal process and assess the impact on the surrounding environment.

The 'world first' trials aim to assess four different types of biomass - unprocessed Sargassum, Ulva or green algae, kelp, and terrestrial biomass - and represent Seafields' first steps towards a full environmental impact study.

The firm claims sinking bales of seaweed to the ocean floor will lock away carbon for millennia, helping reduce atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations in the future, with minimal environmental impact.

After joining forces with Running Tide and the Alfred Wegener Institute at the Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research (AWI) in Germany, the team deposited the bales at a depth of 3,483 metres in June during an expedition to AWI's Hausgarten observatory on the research vessel Polarstern.

Seafields will continue to study the four biomass packages on the deep-sea floor in tandem with the AWI and Running Tide, deploying a remotely operated vehicle at the drop site from Polarstern during next year's expedition to a long-term observatory in the Fram Strait to collect videos and images of the bales.

The team will also return to the site next year to survey the area on and around the bales to take sub-samples for lab-based tests on oxygen consumption and carbon content. The samples will be analysed using various methods to investigate the carbon content and integrity of the biomass bales.

John Auckland, CEO of Seafields, described the project as a "big milestone" in the firm's monitoring, reporting, and verification process.

"Three different types of seaweed are being explored together with terrestrial biomass for their effects on the deep-sea community because it's crucial that we prove our hypothesis that the bales have little impact on the life down there and have a slow degradation rate," he said.

"Not many studies give us information about the decomposition of seaweed under natural conditions on the deep-sea floor, despite this knowledge being crucial. The hope is that the effect is minimal and that we can do this on a much larger scale one day at specially selected sites."

Seafields is also developing further technologies to track, harvest, bale and store Sargassum, a seaweed it plans to grow in its aqua-farms in the South Atlantic Ocean. The firm ultimately aims to remove more than one billion tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere each year by 2032.

Franziska Elmer, lead scientist and scientific project manager at Seafields, said that sargassum has been sinking naturally for thousands of years and is an important part of natural carbon flux in the deep sea.

"However, only a handful of studies have documented this, and none of them have investigated what positive and negative long-term impacts a Sargassum fall has on the deep-sea floor," she said.

"The results of this study will be truly ground-breaking. The Environmental Impact Assessment will guide Seafields and others on whether sinking Sargassum is a safe way to sequester carbon."

Seafield's tests come barely a month after its partner, carbon removal firm Running Tide, announced it had completed its first-ever biomass-sinking project in the open ocean - plunging more than 1,000 tonnes of biomass to depths of over 5,250 feet off the coast of Iceland.

The project, which is backed by tech giant Shopify's Sustainability Fund, saw Running Tide capture waste wood before it could be burned, coat it in limestone seeded with algae, and deploy it in the form of "carbon buoys" - floats made of natural materials ranging from the size of a golf ball to a small beach ball.

Overall, the project generated 100 carbon credits, which will be delivered to e-commerce tech giant Shopify as Running Tide's inaugural buyer.

