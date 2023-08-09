'It's not just about providing a socket': Industry calls on government to back roadmap for 'world-class' EV infrastructure rollout

A quartet of green business groups have penned a joint letter to the Transport Minister Jesse Norman, urging him to back plans to accelerate the roll out of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the UK.

The intervention follows the recent publication by trade body Recharge UK of its Charging Forward to 2030 report, which offers a detailed roadmap for how the industry can deploy 300,000 EV charge points by 2030 and keep pace with the rapid growth of the EV market.

The letter, which is backed by the Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA), Zemo Partnership, FairCharge, and The Climate Group, calls on the government to urgently adopt the recommendations set out in the report.

Specifically, it calls for greater support for the deployment of more flexible grid solutions, such as battery storage and solar systems that can provide local system flexibility and minimise the need for costly grid reinforcements, and the prioritisation of charge points in grid connection queues given their importance to emergency services and road freight.

Moreover, the letter urges government to introduce a statutory duty for local authorities to plan for EV infrastructure, alongside a 'right to charge' for tenants in multi-storey buildings that would protect them from high grid connection costs and serve to streamline future charge point installations.

The group also called on government to mandate accessibility requirements for public charge points to ensure wheelchair users have equal access and introduce a van charging standard to enable van drivers to charge as easily as car users.

Finally, the letter called for the Future of Transport Regulatory Review to ensure car parks are mandated to deliver minimum levels of charge points and urged government to include emerging EV technologies in the earliest review of the Zero Emissions Vehicle (ZEV) mandate.

Dr Nina Skorupska, chief Executive at the REA, said hitting the target of 300,000 charge points by 2030 will require actions from multiple stakeholders in the EV charging space.

"We look forward to working with the Department for Transport and Office for Zero Emission Vehicles in order to see these recommendations delivered," she said. "We firmly believe that the recommendations of this report provide the opportunity to reinvigorate the charge to net zero transport. This will help end criticism of the capability of charging infrastructure to meet future demand and directly address the geographic inequalities of charging infrastructure that are reported today."

Andy Eastlake, chief executive of Zemo Partnership, stressed that the provision of EV charging is a complex challenge spanning energy generation, storage, distribution, delivery and information.

"It's not just about providing a socket," he said. "Enhancing the skills base and improving resources in every area of planning, local authority, consumer communication and chargepoint installation will be critical for success.

"But it is clear, consistent and ambitious policy, developed through collaboration and driven from the centre - together with rapid delivery of the detailed recommendations of the Recharge report that will create the right environment for greater investment in net zero, by both companies and consumers."

Quentin Willson, founder of the FairCharge campaign, added that while 2023 has already seen record numbers of charging connections installed, the UK remains in a global race to secure EV and charging investment. "We risk coming last if we don't have enough connections to support the many billions being spent by the likes of Tata, JLR, Ford, BMW and Stellantis [on EV manufacturing]," he said. "A world-class charging infrastructure will keep our UK car industry globally competitive. Building it as fast as we can is critical."

BusinessGreen has contacted the Department for Transport for comment.

Calls to accelerate the rollout of the charging network came as Transport Secretary Mark Harper this week visited Cummins' European Technical Centre in Darlington to view a zero-carbon hydrogen internal combustion engine concept truck and meet with local apprentices.

The estimated £14.6m technical readiness project has been funded by the Advanced Propulsion Centre award of £7.2m and additional investment by Cummins and industry partners.

And in further industry news, Octopus Energy today announced its EV roaming service, Octopus Electroverse, has grown to over half a million EV charge points globally, comprising providers such as Ionity, Osprey, Ubitricity, Shell Recharge, Connected Kerb, and Source London.

Launched in 2020, Electroverse's "one card, one app" model has grown to become one of the largest virtual charging platforms in the world, offering an interactive global map of chargers and their live availability and a smart route-planner, for example.

According to Octopus, some 100,000 new chargers have been made available to drivers in the UK and across Europe since January alone.

