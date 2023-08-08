Ynni Cymru: New publicly owned Welsh energy company to drive community renewables development

A publicly-owned energy company focused on catalysing the development of community renewable projects has been officially launched in Wales, as part of the Labour Government's co-operation agreement with Plaid Cymru.

Based at Wales' first Science Park, the M-Sparc hub on Anglesey, the new Ynni Cymru venture will be charged with accelerating the development of community-owned renewable energy projects while reducing energy bills and supporting the country's net zero goals.

The Welsh government has earmarked £2.47m of funding this year to support community renewables projects through the new company, as well as £10m to invest in low carbon infrastructure projects.

The company is also expected to recruit nine energy experts, as it looks to build on previous government funding for 11 community energy projects totalling £750,000.

Setting out plans to launch a national energy company back in April 2021, Senedd Member for Ynys Môn, Rhun ap Iorwerth, said it would follow a model similar to Transport for Wales or the Development Bank for Wales.

However, according to BBC Wales, the exact role Ynni Cymru will have in new projects and whether or not it will partly-own schemes itself is yet to be determined.

Climate Change Minister Julie James said the launch of Ynni Cymru will help put Wales on a pathway to meet the equivalent of 100 per cent of annual electricity consumption from renewable electricity by 2035.

"However, to reach this we need a rapid transformation of our energy system," she added. "The current market-based approach to the energy system is not delivering decarbonisation at the scale or pace necessary for the climate emergency and has not been retaining sufficient benefit in Wales.

"Local use of locally generated energy is an effective way to support net zero and keep the benefit in our communities."

Plaid Cymru's Siân Gwenllian said the "ambitious project" would seek to empower local people and communities while unlocking investment in new renewable energy initiatives.

"As we face multiple challenges of a climate crisis and high energy bills, it is more important than ever that we develop renewable energy projects that have local benefit and ownership as a core aim," she said.

The Welsh Conservatives' shadow climate minister, Janet Finch-Saunders, welcomed investment in community renewables, but urged Ministers to now take steps to unlock private investment in small-scale hydropower projects. "There are hundreds of watercourses running through privately owned land in Wales," she said. "Alongside support for community-owned schemes, the Welsh Government should be removing barriers to privately owned schemes."

Ynni Cymru promises to act as a forerunner for Labour's proposals to launch a state-owned GB Energy company, if it wins the next election. The Party has said the new publicly owned venture would act as a clean power investment vehicle to help catalyse investment in wind and solar projects, which would provide up to £600m for local authorities and up to £400m in low-interest loans each year for community-owned projects.

But critics have called for more detail on how the publicly owned venture would work and how a Labour government would avoid the risk of it 'crowding out' private investors.

Ynni Cymru's launch also follows warnings from the UK's Climate Change Committee in June that Wales has a huge amount of catching up to do if it is to stand a chance of meeting its legally binding climate targets.

The report estimated emissions in Wales must fall by as much as 39 per cent in the next five years compared to pre-pandemic levels in order to get progress back on track.

