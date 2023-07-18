'British nuclear revival': Government officially launches Great British Nuclear

The government has heralded plans for a "massive revival" in the UK's nuclear industry, as it launched a new arms-length body to support the development of a wave of nuclear projects across the country.

Dubbed Great British Nuclear, the new agency is to be officially inaugurated this morning, after a launch event scheduled to take place at London's Science Museum last Thursday was cancelled at the last minute for undisclosed reasons.

Great British Nuclear is to be led by interim chair Simon Bowen and CEO Gwen Parry-Jones and its first task will be to run a competition to select the manufacturing companies that will receive government support to develop new small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear technologies. The competition was also formally launched this morning, alongside the official inauguration of the new agency.

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps said he was "proud to be turbocharging" the revival of nuclear power in Britain through the launch of Great British Nuclear.

"By rapidly boosting our homegrown supply of nuclear and other clean, reliable, and abundant energy, we will drive down bills for British homes and make sure the UK is never held to energy ransom by tyrants like Putin," he said.

"Today, as we open Great British Nuclear and the competition to develop cutting-edge small modular reactor technology, which could result in billions of pounds of public and private sector investment, we are seeing the first brush strokes of our nuclear power renaissance to power up Britain and grow our economy for decades to come."

The government maintains that SMRs are a key technology for enabling the UK's transition to a clean power system, arguing they can provide baseload, zero carbon electricity and will be able to be built much faster and at lower cost than conventional large scale nuclear reactors.

As such, SMRs are expected to play a central role, alongside new large scale projects, in replacing the UK's ageing fleet of nuclear power plants and delivering on the government's goal of sourcing a quarter of the UK's electricity from "homegrown" nuclear projects by 2050.

Minister for Nuclear Andrew Bowie said the new funding competition could have a global impact. "I look forward to seeing the world-class designs submitted from all around the world through the competitive selection process, as the UK takes its place front and centre in the global race to unleash a new generation of nuclear technology," he said.

Once submissions have been submitted, Great British Nuclear will select those technologies which have met the competition criteria in the Autumn with a view to entering into detailed discussions with successful applicants in a subsequent 'invitation to negotiate' phase, the government said.

However, the government also stressed that it remained committed to delivering new "mega projects" such as Hinkley Point C and Sizewell C and would work Great British Nuclear to consider the "potential role of further large gigawatt-scale nuclear power plants in the UK energy mix".

But the government's enthusiasm for new nuclear projects was met with scepticism from green groups, who have long-argued public funds would be better spent on ramping up renewable electricity capacity and upgrading the electricity grid. Critics maintain that nuclear power remains extremely expensive compared to alternative sources of clean power and faces inherent safety concerns. They have also warned that despite lots of hype, no commercial SMRs have been built anywhere in the world. The only nuclear power plant under construction in Britain - Hinkley Point C - is running several years behind schedule and is on track to exceed its initial budget by £10bn.

Greenpeace UK chief scientist Doug Parr said the government's focus on nuclear was a distraction from the technologies that could more effectively help the nation meet its climate goals.

"By continually obsessing about nuclear the government is taking its eye off the net zero ball, which will have to be delivered through a predominantly renewable, modern electricity grid," he said. "No number of SMRs will fix the government's lacklustre effort to address issues of delayed connections, smart local grids, and home efficiency.

"The government may argue that renewables can compete in the market unaided, while nuclear still needs state support to survive, but atomic power has been showered with money and support for the best part of a century without ever working well enough to pay its way," he added. "This is a technology that has gone straight from adolescence to obsolescence without passing through maturity."

But advocates of nuclear power insist it will become even harder to meet climate goals if retiring nuclear power plants are not replaced, while predicting that SMRs have the potential to drive down the cost of nuclear power.

As part of today's nuclear announcements the government also announced up to £77.1m of funding for companies to accelerate advanced nuclear business development in the UK and support new nuclear designs. It said the funding would "maximise the chance of small and advanced modular reactors being built during the next Parliament".

And Ministers announced the projects that have secured a share of £58m of funding for the further development and design of a type of advanced modular reactor (AMR) and next generation fuels that could provide high temperature heat for hydrogen production and other industrial uses, as well as those that have clinched a part of £22.3m handed out from its Nuclear Fuel Fund.

Tom Greatrex, chief executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, welcomed the funding awards. "Britain has an important leadership role in the global nuclear industry, and nowhere more so than in our determination to drive Russia out of the nuclear fuel markets," he said. "The government's Nuclear Fuel Fund will bolster those world-class capabilities that make us uniquely placed to help our allies replace Russian supplies with Western nuclear fuel."

Simon Bowen, interim chair of Great British Nuclear said the body was looking forward to working with companies across the economy to deliver the UK's nuclear power goals. "Building on the work done at Hinkley Point and Sizewell, today's announcement of the start of the SMR selection process signifies a real step forward in delivering the scale of nuclear power that Britain needs for secure, sustainable energy future," he said. "We look forward to working with all interested parties - technology vendors, the supply chain, the wider industry and local communities as we move this essential programme forward."

