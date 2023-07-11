IEA: Critical minerals market must expand faster to keep 1.5C goal within reach

The world has enough critical mineral projects in the pipeline worldwide to deliver on current national climate and clean energy pledges, but more supplies need to be brought online by 2030 if global warming is to be capped at 1.5C.

That is the headline conclusion of a major new report this morning from the International Energy Agency (IEA), which tracks supply, demand, and investment trends for the minerals required to build electric vehicles (EVs), wind turbines and other clean technologies.

The Critical Minerals Market Review - the first annual report of its kind from the influential agency - notes the critical minerals market has seen "unprecedented growth", having doubled in size over the past five years to meet soaring demands from the clean technology sectors that are driving the net zero transition.

The market for energy transition minerals - which the IEA defines as lithium, cobalt, copper, nickel, graphite, and rare earths - reached $320bn in 2022, according to the report.

Between 2017 and 2022, the energy sector drove a tripling in demand for lithium, a 70 per cent jump in demand for cobalt, and a 40 per cent rise in demand for nickel, the IEA said.

Investment in critical mineral development has surged in response to this demand, with overall investment rising by 30 per cent in 2022, following a 20 per cent increase in 2021, according to the findings.

Lithium - the mineral that is widely used in batteries for EVs and energy storage systems - saw the sharpest increase in investment, as funding rose 50 per cent year-on-year.

Fatih Birol, executive director at the IEA, said the agency was "encouraged" by the rapid growth in the market for critical minerals at a "pivotal moment for clean energy transitions worldwide".

"Even so, major challenges remain," he warned. "Much more needs to be done to ensure supply chains for critical minerals are secure and sustainable. The IEA will continue its early leadership in this space with cutting-edge research and analysis - and by bringing together governments, companies and other stakeholders to drive progress, notably at our Critical Minerals and Clean Energy Summit on 28 September."

While conceding there are enough projects to meet existing national climate goals, the IEA stressed there was "little room for complacency about the adequacy of supply", given the risk of delays to projects and technology-specific shortfalls.

Moreover, limiting global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels - the lower, safer temperature limit set out by the Paris Agreement - would require governments to strengthen or exceed their current national climate targets. Under such a scenario, more critical mineral projects would need to come online to meet increased demand.

The IEA's net zero emissions by 2050 scenario forecasts that demand for critical minerals will grow by three and a half times to reach over 30 million tonnes by 2030. Under a scenario where announced national climate pledges are met, demand for these minerals will more than double.

The IEA has also warned that the dominance of certain countries in critical mineral markets is a concern, noting that concentration of supply has remained the same or even intensified in some cases over the last three years - particularly for cobalt and nickel.

The report highlights how China continues to dominate processing and refining of most critical minerals, while also dominating the extraction of rare earths and graphite.

"Analysis of project pipelines indicates a somewhat improved picture for mining [when it comes to diversifcation of supply sources], but not for refining operations where today's geographical concentration is greater," the Review states. "The majority of planned projects are developed in incumbent regions, with China holding half of planned lithium chemical plants and Indonesia representing nearly 90 per cent of planned nickel refining facilities."

Another major issue highlighted by the IEA is lack of progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the mining and refining sectors. The report notes greenhouse gas emissions associated with critical mineral development remain high, with the amount emitted per tonne of mineral output having remained flat in recent years.

Even more alarmingly, critical mineral developers' performance on water impacts is getting worse, with water withdrawals doubling between 2018 and 2021.

"There is also a question mark regarding the extent to which sustainability is being seriously considered by consumers," the report notes. "Despite the availability of cleaner production pathways, there are few signs that end users are prioritising them in their sourcing and investment decisions, although some downstream companies have started to give preference to minerals with a lower climate impact."

The Review marks the first in a new annual series from IEA, which said it was expanding its work on critical minerals to help policymakers address emerging challenges for the clean energy supply chain. It comes two years after the agency produced a flagship report on the role of critical minerals in the clean energy transition in 2021, and after ministers of nations signed up to the IEA agreed to work together and the IEA on critical minerals security.

The IEA published the report alongside an interactive online tool which allows users to easily access and navigate the data and projections for critical minerals.

The report also follows a recent analysis from the agency that explored projected manufacturing capacity for key clean technologies. It found that the factory pipeline for solar PV, wind turbine, heat pump, battery, and green hydrogen technologies is expanding rapidly, with projected capacity for solar and battery manufacturing already in line with a net zero scenario.

