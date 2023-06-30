'Failed' energy policy responsible for Britain's economic woes, Labour alleges

Labour has accused the government of destabilising the economy through the weakness of its energy policies, as it published research which claims British citizens have been more impacted by the energy crisis that those in other G7 nations.

Unveiling the analysis, Labour Shadow Climate and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband said every family and business across Britain was "paying the price for the Conservatives' failure to protect our energy system from global shocks".

Citing data from the OECD, Labour said energy bills for British families have risen by 62 per cent since September 2021, when wholesale gas prices began to climb before then spiralling upwards following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As such, UK households have faced the largest increase of any country in the G7, with France, Germany, and Italy reporting increases of 28.2 per cent, 37.6 per cent and 52.8 per cent, respectively.

Labour said its increased exposure to rising fossil gas prices was largely a result of government policies that have led to under-investment in clean energy and energy efficiency measures.

In its analysis, Labour cited figures that claim the Conservatives' decision to effectively ban new onshore wind farms in England from 2015 has inflated energy bills by £180 a year for every family in England and made the UK more exposed to global gas prices.

And it claimed that the government's energy policy failures were one of the main reasons the UK has suffered from the highest sustained level of inflation of any major economy in the world in 2023. "Part of the reason for why the UK has been so badly hit is because our economy is more vulnerable to global energy shocks due to 13 years of failed energy policy," the Opposition Party stated.

"Rishi Sunak is just the latest in a long line of Tory Prime Ministers who have worn down our economic security," Miliband said. "The only way to end the cost-of-living crisis for good is to get rid of Rishi Sunak and elect a Labour government. Labour will bring down the cost of energy and cut bills by making Britain a clean energy superpower."

Labour has pledged that, if elected, it would deliver a new zero emission electricity system by 2030, five years ahead of the current government's timeline. It has also pledged to establish a public energy company, create a sovereign wealth fund that would invest in clean energy, and reform the contracts for difference auction process to prioritise jobs. The package has been warmly welcomed by green groups, but some experts have questioned the feasibility of the target to fully decarbonise the grid inside one Parliament.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press. However, it has repeatedly argued that Labour's plan to end oil and gas licensing in the North Sea would hurt the nation's energy security because it would lead to greater demand for oil and gas imports.

But analysis published by Carbon Brief earlier this month argued the UK would need less imported gas by 2030 under pledges made by the Opposition than under the Conservative government's current plans.

Labour's analysis comes as the government faces mounting criticism over its climate and environmental policies from across the political spectrum.

Environment Minister Lord Goldsmith resigned earlier today, launching a broadside at the prime Minister accusing him of being "simply uninterested" in environmental issues and reneging on crucial international climate funding pledges.

His resignation followed a damning report from the Climate Change Committee this week that accused Ministers of making negligible progress on decarbonisation policy over the past year and increasing the likelihood of the UK missing its legally binding climate goals.

Responding to the report, former Prime Minister Theresa May voiced fears the UK was "falling behind" other countries in the fight against climate change and had been "too slow to act" in response to the multi billion dollar green subsidies offered up by the US Inflation Reduction Act and the EU's Net Zero Industry Act.

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.