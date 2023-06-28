UK pension funds have £88bn invested in fossil fuel firms, research finds

UK pension schemes have invested approximately £88bn into the oil and gas industries despite their own commitments to reach net zero, according to new research from Make My Money Matter (MMMM).

A report published by the campaign group today found more than 50 pensions schemes with commitments to reach net zero have not dismissed further investments in fossil fuel companies with plans to expand oil and gas production.

The research, entitled Fossil Fuels in UK Pensions, found a majority of the UK's 50 largest schemes list Shell and BP in their top holdings - at 70 and 60 per cent, respectively. This is despite both firms having rowed back their climate pledges in recent months and having business plans in place that flout warnings that all new fossil fuel exploration must end if global temperature rise is to be capped at the Paris Agreement's 1.5C limit.

In contrast, not one scheme analysed listed a clean energy stock in its top holding, with the pension industry's investments into fossil fuels is 10 times the total valuation of FTSE350 clean energy stocks, MMMM said.

Commenting on the findings, Green Party MP Caroline Lucas said the pensions industry was "aiding and abetting" companies exacerbating the climate crisis. "The pensions industry has the financial firepower to divest from these climate crimes, but instead it's aiding and abetting them," she said. "Our pensions should be invested in our future - one of abundant and affordable renewable energy, and a thriving economy built on people's wellbeing - not the fossil fuels of the past. Pension firms must immediately end all investments in oil and gas expansion, our people and planet depend on it."

The research, which was conducted in collaboration with sustainability research house Route2, estimated the scale of the pensions industry's investment in fossil fuels by looking at the asset classes most likely to be have exposure to fossil fuels, such such as listed equities and corporate bonds.

The researchers also carried out a top-down and bottom-up approach to analyse the fossil fuel exposure of these asset classes - which collectively amounted to £935bn of assets under management - to conclude the UK pensions sector's investment in fossil fuels sits arond £88.1bn, or roughly ten times the value of the total investments in the FTSE350 stocks which focus on renewable energy.

The study also found that - out of approximately 28.5 million working adults with a pension - the average investment in the fossil fuels per pension holder totalled over £3,000.

MMMM urged schemes who hold investments in fossil fuels to take "immediate and time-bound action", stressing fossil fuel investments were not only hurting the climate but also came with significant financial risks for pension funds and their members. "In a rapid net zero transition, fossil fuel investments are at risk of significant devaluation, with billions invested in companies whose strategies are threatened by climate litigation, plummeting demand, stranded assets, and customer backlash," it said.

The campaign group has urged pension funds to putting fossil fuel companies "on notice" to rule out new oil and gas expansion and set climate plans aligned with the Paris Agreement's 1.5C pathway; to vote against companies which continue to develop new oil and gas investments and don't have science-based climate plans; and to divest - within set timeframes - from oil and gas companies who fail to commit to tackling climate change.

"If pension funds are serious about tackling climate change, they need to get serious about their investments in the fossil fuel industry," said MMMM co-founder Richard Curtis. "This means no more nice words or vague statements, but instead a clear, unwavering message to rule out oil and gas expansion and set real climate targets or face divestment. Ongoing, unchecked investments in the fossil fuel industry simply doesn't make sense. It's unpopular with the public, catastrophic for the planet, and puts the pensions of millions of UK citizens in jeopardy. We hope this report acts a wake-up call for the UK pensions industry to use their immense power to tackle the climate crisis, not perpetuate it."

Last month, Nest and London CIV said they would vote against Shell's directors in response to a revision of the energy company emissions targets. Meanwhile, five schemes joined forces in April to oppose the re-election of BP's chair over plans to curtail planned cuts to oil and gas production.

"The evidence is clear, the global transition to net zero emissions is going to have a material impact on the performance of oil and gas companies," Nest senior responsible investment manager Katharina Lindmeier. "It's not acceptable to be kicking the can down the road and failing to act. Investors need to use their unique position to challenge companies when we don't believe they're making sensible, long-term business decisions."

Earlier this month, the Church of England Pension Board announced it will divest from all oil and gas holdings over a lack of progress towards net zero and signalled its intention to vote against the re-election of National Grid's chair and chief executive over its climate policies.

A version of this article first appeared on BusinessGreen's sister site Professional Pensions

