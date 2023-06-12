'You can't grow food on dead land': Top businesses urge Brussels to back new nature restoration law

European business heavyweights including top brands such as Nestlé, Unilever, and IKEA have today called on the European Parliament to pass the proposed EU Nature Restoration Law, arguing that renewed efforts to protect nature are critical to preserving food systems and delivering economic security.

More than 60 firms spanning the consumer, finance, and energy sectors, are calling on MEPs to back the proposed law ahead of the European Parliament's Committee on Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (ENVI) committee voting on the legislation this coming Thursday.

The businesses have signed a statement "calling for the urgent adoption of an ambitious and legally-binding EU Nature Restoration Law to bring nature back to Europe", arguing that "we are all shareholders in nature."

Bart Vandewaeter, Nestlé's vice president of ESG engagement, warned that "when nature is under pressure, our food systems are under pressure." He added that rising temperatures could reduce the areas suitable for growing coffee by up to 50 per cent by 2050 without intervention, stressing that "nature restoration and food security are interdependent - we rely on nature for producing our raw materials".

"Implementation of the EU nature restoration law could accelerate the transition to regenerative agriculture in Europe and generate benefits for farmers and their livelihoods and environment, improving soil health, restoring water cycles and increasing biodiversity," he said.

"The adoption of this law must ensure that more funding is directed to farmers to help them restore nature through their day-to-day work."

The Nature Restoration Law was first proposed in June last year and aims to ensure restoration measures are in place on at least 20 per cent of the EU's land and sea areas by 2030 as part of a long term strategy to repair all ecosystems in need of restoration by 2050 and enable the long-term and sustained recovery and resilience of biodiversity and nature.

If passed, the Bill would be the first European-wide legislation to set legally binding targets for national governments to restore degraded ecosystems.

Today's statement from leading businesses argues that biodiversity is key to food security as it makes crops more resilient to pests and diseases, as well as worsening climate change impacts.

Farmers, hunters, and scientists have similarly warned of wide-ranging economic consequences if MEPs fail to pass the Nature Restoration Law.

"There are many people who think that sustainability costs money. We should also think about whether being unsustainable costs us money," said Spanish fruit farmer Ernest Mas.

"There are fewer and fewer players in the agricultural sector. There are players who are becoming very big but they are also very disconnected from the land and nature. We must produce, we must feed people, but we must do it in a way where we do not put nature in checkmate."

The Nature Law includes a raft of EU-wide goals, including targets to reduce the use and risk of chemical pesticides by 50 per cent by the end of the decade, reverse the decline of pollinator populations such as bees by 2030, ensure no loss of green urban spaces by the same date, and deliver 10 per cent minimum tree canopy cover in every European city, town, and suburb.

With the European People's Party (EPP) bloc of MEPs expected to oppose the legislation following the group's departure from the negotiations on 30 May, the businesses warned "the law and the future of Europe's nature hangs in the balance."

The statement, which was also signed by businesses including Danone, Bel, Rémy Cointreau, and SPAR, has been published alongside an open letter in support of the law which has been signed by 29 top corporations.

The letter warns that "businesses and financial institutions depend on nature and have a vital role to play in conserving and restoring nature and transitioning to a nature-positive economy. Action at the scale and speed necessary can only take place if supported by ambitious environmental policies and regulations that transform our economic, fiscal, and legislative systems".

"The Members of the European Parliament and EU Member States must listen to these calls and deliver legislation that Europe desperately needs, fit for tackling both nature and climate crises," said Sabien Leemans, senior biodiversity policy officer, WWF European Policy Office.

"Despite shameful attempts to present nature restoration as the enemy of farmers, fishers or renewable energy development, this statement is a reminder that we all need resilient ecosystems for our economic activities, human health and the planet."

