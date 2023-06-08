'The PM is wrong on oil and gas': Rishi Sunak's attack on 'eco-zealots' sparks backlash

Rishi Sunak has been criticised for "inaccurate" remarks, after the Prime Minister blamed "eco-zealots" for pushing for an end to new oil and gas drilling in the North Sea, which he claimed would put British jobs, investment, and energy security at risk.

Speaking to the media on a trip to Washington DC yesterday, Sunak waded into the row over the future of the North Sea oil and gas industry, as he characterised Labour's proposals to stop issuing licenses for new UK oil and gas drilling as "essentially leading us into an energy surrender".

"My view is we should focus on energy security, not weakness and dependency which seems to be the Labour Party's policy," the PM told reporters. "They are putting ideology ahead of jobs, ahead of investment, and ahead of our energy security. I think that is wrong."

Labour suggested it would stop licensing new oil and gas projects in the North Sea if it wins next year's General Election, but has made clear that production from existing fields - which some analysts believe hold sufficient supplies to meet future UK demand if decarbonisation goals are met as planned - would continue.

The proposed policy aligns with what recommendations from a wide range of energy and climate experts - including the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the chair of the government's own Climate Change Committee - who have said ending new fossil fuel development is necessary for limiting global warming to 1.5C, the target set out in the Paris Agreement.

But Sunak slammed Labour's policy, arguing the plan was "completely bizarre" and mischaracterising the Opposition's stance as "'we won't ban oil and gas - we will just ban British oil and gas'", according to comments reported by the BBC.

Sunak also suggested "eco-zealots" from the controversial Just Stop Oil activist group may have been responsible for "writing Keir Starmer's energy policy", in reference to the reported £1.4m of donations Labour has received from Ecotricity founder Dale Vince over the past decade.

Vince, an outspoken green business figure, has also donated money to a variety of environmental campaign groups in the past, including Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil, a fact that has been seized upon by parts of the press to suggest the activist groups have had direct influence over Labour's oil and gas policy.

Labour have rejected the charge, arguing that Opposition leader Keir Starmer has repeatedly condemned illegal actions by environmental campaigners.

The PM's comments came as the Environment Agency today said it was "minded to" issue a permit to Rathlin Energy to drill six new oil and gas wells at its existing West Newton commercial production site in the East Riding of Yorkshire, as it launched a new consultation over the plans today.

The government has repeatedly insisted that expanding oil and gas drilling - as well as approving a new coal mine in Cumbria - can be made compatible with the UK's legally binding climate targets. But Ministers' claims that any new projects will have to pass a 'climate compatibility checkpoint' have sparked widespread derision among environmental campaigners, who have argued the proposed test is insufficiently robust and accused the government of failing to adequately explain how the UK's long term net zero emission goals will be met.

Sunak's latest comments sparked a fresh wave of criticism, as green groups again called on the government to provide clarity on how new oil and gas projects can be delivered alongside efforts to slash emissions.

Mike Peirce, executive director of systems change at green business non-profit the Climate Group, said the Prime Minister was "wrong on oil and gas and its benefit to the UK economy", arguing that transitioning to greener energy sources promised huge economic opportunities for the country.

Noting that the IEA, the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and even "many within the PM's own party" agree that drilling new oil fields makes it harder to limit warming to 1.5C, Peirce said it was "inaccurate to characterise this as an 'eco-zealot' position".

"But equally importantly, the UK has far more to gain economically and for its energy security by unlocking onshore renewables and driving energy efficiency," he said. "The returns from these opportunities dwarf any new marginal oil finds.

"The government should put its efforts and rhetoric behind fixing our infrastructure, ensuring Britain wins in the global competition for clean investment, and aiming to be a net exporter of clean energy. That is the path for growth, not the volatile fossil fuel industry of the past."

Labour also immediately hit back against Sunak's comments, with a Party spokesperson arguing the idea that Just Stop Oil had influenced its policy was "for the birds" and that "every position we take and everything we do is firmly focused on providing security and opportunity for hard working Brits".

Meanwhile, Green MP Caroline Lucas - who this morning confirmed she would not stand at the next election - told the Today programme it was the Prime Minister who was adopting the extreme position through his continued support for drilling. "I just remember those words from António Guterres, the UN secretary general, where he said the truly dangerous radicals are not people who are protesting in the streets, it's governments who aren't facing up to the size of the emergency that we face and are still, for example in the case of our own government, licensing more oil and gas," she said. "That is what is truly dangerous and radical, not people who are quite understandably driven to take action on the streets because they are seeing that we are careering towards a cliff edge."

The PM's comments follow a speech from Starmer earlier this week in which he promised the Party would develop a "proper" industrial strategy focused on turning the UK into a clean energy superpower and creating up to half a million green jobs across the country.

Elsewhere, Starmer today reiterated his promise to support the ailing UK steel industry by investing in green manufacturing technologies such as hydrogen and electric arc furnaces, in addition to driving down energy costs by ramping up renewables capacity.

Labour is expected to unveil further details of its Green Prosperity Plan - including its clean energy policies - in Scotland next week.

However, The Times reported today that an internal battle is now taking place within the Party over its pledge to invest £28bn a year on climate action if it wins the next election, with some Labour figures pushing for the figure to be watered down in response to the tough fiscal conditions that are expected to stretch into the next Parliament.

Options being explored reportedly include broadening the scope of projects that could be paid for using the proposed £28bn package to include elements of the health and education budgets focused on green projects, the newspaper said.

