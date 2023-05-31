Hutchison Ports targets net zero at its Felixtowe, Harwich and Thamesport operations by 2035

Image: Electric equipment at the Port of Felixstowe where Hutchison Ports is targeting net-zero by 2035 | Credit: Hutchinson Ports

Hutchison Ports has set a new goal for its three UK shipping ports to achieve net zero for Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2035, it announced this week.

The ports group, which has already set science-based targets to reach net zero globally by 2050, operates the Port of Felixstowe, Harwich International and London Thamesport in the UK.

"Hutchison Ports has set both near-term and net zero targets in line with the Science Based Targets initiative's net zero standard," said Clemence Cheng, executive director of Hutchison Ports and managing director of Hutchison Ports Europe. "We operate in many markets throughout the world and have set ambitious emissions reduction targets in every region. Our journey has already begun."

Cheng said the firm would be continuing to invest in "new and more sustainable equipment" and that the UK "will be amongst the first of our business units to reach the target".

That includes the commissioning of two new 11Kv high voltage substations earlier this month in order to serve the charging infrastructure for its electric tractor fleet at the Port of Felixstowe. The move will enable 20 electric vehicles to be charged up at any one time from each substation at the port's Trinity Terminal, it explained.

The port is set to take delivery of its next batch of 22 electric tractors in July, followed by a further 24 vehicles in November.

In addition, Hutchison Ports said the port has introduced its first battery-powered autonomous trucks fitted with the latest battery swapping facilities. In total, it said it has plans to acquire 150 electric tractors over the next two years.

All electricity used at the Port of Felixstowe is certified as coming from 100 per cent renewable sources, according to the firm.

"Historically there was no option but to use fossil fuels to power the majority of port equipment," explained Cheng. "We have made significant progress at the Port of Felixstowe converting our yard cranes to electricity and now have 50 electric cranes with another 17 on order for delivery this year. All new equipment across our three UK ports will be sustainable and we have a programme to replace our entire vehicle fleet with battery-powered or alternative fuel options by 2033."

