Carbon removals start-up UNDO secures $12m boost for enhanced rock weathering plans

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
Lowercarbon Capital and AENU lead major fund raising round for UK carbon removals firm

UK carbon removals company UNDO has announced it has raised $12m to help scale up its enhanced rock weathering operations.

Lowercarbon Capital, an investment firm managed by renowned US venture investor Chris Sacca, and climate impact fund AENU led the fund raising round, which was announced by the firm this morning.

Jim Mann, co-founder and CEO at UNDO, said the funds would enable the start-up to reach its goal of removing one million tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere permanently by 2025 at a "highly competitive" cost.

"Enhanced rock weathering is one of the most vital climate tech solutions available today because it is permanent, highly scalable, and provides a host of co-benefits," he said. "We're proud to be backed by many of the world's most respected investors and corporate partners."

Enhanced rock weathreing is a process where crushed rock is spread on agricultural land to fast-track natural carbon sequestration processes which occur when CO2-rich rainwater reacts with mineral-rich rocks.

Studies have indicated accelerated rock weathering also increases crop yield and reduces the need for fertilisers in farming, because it releases magnesium, calcium potassium, and phosphorus into the soil.

Kristin Ellis, partner at Lowercarbon Capital, said UNDO had the potential to address the cost challenges typically faced by carbon removal projects "​​We already know how to grind rock, to the tune of billions of tonnes per year," she said. "UNDO repurposes that infrastructure for carbon removal that's cheap, global, permanent, and good for farmland."

UNDO is hoping to have its methodology for quantifying the carbon dioxide removal from its enhanced rock weathering projects accredited as in line with the relevant ISO standards by the end of 2022. It has been working closely with Finnish carbon removals registry Puro.Earth to establish a standard for the sector.

It said it plans to publish the findings result from its trials and experiments before the end of June, while research from large scale field trials exploring the agronomy benefits associated with the approach should be released before the end of this year.

The company announced the multi-million-dollar fund raise on the same day it unveiled a $1m contract renewal deal with Stripe, two years after it clinched a $500,000 research and development grant from the US payments company.

"Enhanced weathering offers a highly scalable, low-cost route to carbon removal, and the UNDO team is making strong progress," said Joanna Klitzke, strategy and operation at Stripe Climate. "We're particularly excited about UNDO's upcoming large-scale field trials and commitment to working towards best in class measurement of removal, which will be essential to commercialising enhanced weathering in the near future." 

The deal with Stripe comes just a month after UNDO also announced it had inked a deal to provide carbon removals to Microsoft, which should see it spread 25,000 tonnes of basalt rock on UK farmland.

