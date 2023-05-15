Households to spend £500 annually on imported fossil gas by 2035, study warns

UK households could be shelling out £500 a year to foreign fossil gas producers by 2035, if the government does not accelerate the roll out of insulation and clean energy projects, the ECIU think tank has today warned.

In a new analysis published this morning, the group calculated that the UK's current energy policies would see the country's dependency on fossil gas imports rise to 85 per cent of gas use by 2035 - up from roughly 50 per cent today.

The think tank forecasts the UK could be be paying up to £30bn a year for net imports of fossil gas before the early 2030s, given energy supplies from the North Sea are forecast to fall in the coming years.

Overall, the ECIU estimates that households will spend £5,700 annually on foreign fossil gas imports over the next 12 years, unless the government significantly ramps up investment in heat pumps, clean energy generation, and insulation.

Simon Cran-McGreehin, head of analysis at ECIU, said the UK needed to reduce its dependency on "expensive" imported fuel as availability of domestic gas slumped. "You can't squeeze much more out of the North Sea; its output has been declining and the official numbers show that's going to continue," he said. "It's simply running out of gas. "

The figures highlighted the case for investment in clean technologies and solutions that reduce the country's need for fossil gas in the first place, Cran-McGreehin argued. "Those arguing against heat pumps are arguing for UK homes being more dependent on foreign gas," he said. "And with wholesale gas prices are predicted to stay two to three times higher than before the crisis, that means being dependent on an expensive fuel."

According to the new analysis, a typical home in the UK - with average levels of insulation, a gas boiler, and average electricity usage - would be spending £500 a year on foreign gas by 2035.

But a home with good insulation, a heat pump, and solar panels, in conjunction with an accelerated roll out of domestic renewables projects could end up spending just £10 annually on gas imports, the research claims.

The ECIU's call is the latest appeal to government to speed up policies that transition homes on to low-carbon heat and electricity systems and make them more energy effcicient. Experts have long argued these investments would reduce the UK's future vulnerability to oil and gas price fluctuations, boost the UK's competitiveness in fast expanding clean tech markets, reduce energy costs for households and businesses, and drive down emissions.

Earlier this year, the IMF said UK households had been among the worst affected by the energy crisis because of its heavy use of fossil gas for heating and power in homes - a phenomenon amplified by the UK's historic dependency on now-dwindling North Sea energy suppies.

The industry body for the oil and gas industry, however, countered that there was enough gas and oil in the North Sea to support the UK for about three decades "at current usage rates".

Mike Tholen, director of sustainability at trade body Offshore Energies UK, said "there was no simple choice between oil and gas and renewables - in the foreseeable future we need both."

"That's why we need to keep investing in exploring and developing new and existing fields in our own waters," he said. "We know that oil and gas production from UK waters will decline - but if we continue to explore responsibly then we can slow that decline right down - helping give the UK the energy security it needs while it builds the low carbon energy systems of the future."

The government has long long maintained that investment in domestic oil and gas is required to enhance the UK's energy security, while also arguing that continued investment in clean energy, energy efficiency, and carbon capture projects can ensure it still meets its climate goals.

In response to the report, a spokesperson from the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero said: "This analysis fails to take into account the plans we have in place for powering up Britain, including significant investment in new renewable and nuclear projects. All this is backed by billions of pounds of Government funding, leveraging around £100bn in private investment."

The spokesperson also pointed to the government's commitment to invest £6.6bn billion in energy efficiency upgrades this parliament, and said it had upgraded around 2.4 million homes through our Energy Company Obligation scheme alone.

The analysis comes as the G7 and EU are poised to ban Russian fossil gas imports on routes where Moscow has cut supplies, according to a report in the Financial Times.

The plan, which is reportedly set to be finalised at a G7 Summit in Hiroshima later this week, would prevent Russia from reopening pipeline gas exports on routes through Poland and Germany.

Officials told the newspaper that the move was aimed at cranking up the economic pressure on Russia in response to the ongoing war in Ukraine, while also reassuring LNG investors that pipeline routes from Russia are to remain closed.

BusinessGreen readers can sign up now for their free pass to this year's Net Zero Festival.