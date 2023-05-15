Coca-Cola boosts investment in recycling start-up Cure Technologies

Coca-Cola's European bottler has announced fresh investment in a pioneering new technology that recycles polyester into high-quality recycled PET (rPET).

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) announced last week that its venture arm has increased its investment in Netherlands-based start-up Cure Technology.

The deal gives CCEP access to Cure Technology's rPET for use in bottles in Europe, which will be supplied by a new plant that is slated to start production in 2025.

Joe Franses, vice president of sustainability at CCEP, said the firm remained committed to reducing the environmental impact of its packaging and eliminating the use of oil-based virgin plastic in bottles by the end of this decade.

"Packaging challenges need big ideas to tackle them, and through CCEP Ventures we can accelerate innovative solutions to help us meet our ambitions, he said. "Cure's technology will give us access to recycled plastic that will accelerate our transition to a circular economy for our packaging."

The investment - financial details for which were not disclosed - comes three years after CCEP made an initial investment in the company to support its R&D roadmap and the development of a pilot plant.

Josse Kunst, chief commercial officer at Cure Technology, welcomed the fresh investment. "CCEP's renewed commitment will help us complete the engineering for our first commercial plant faster, scaling cutting-edge technology and making it possible to revitalise previously difficult to recycle plastics," he said.

