Sainsbury's announces first store has switched to fully electric delivery fleet

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
Sainsbury's announces first store has switched to fully electric delivery fleet

Nine Elms supermarket in London becomes first Sainsbury's store to operate zero emission fleet

Sainsbury's today announced that it has successfully transitioned its first store to a 100 per cent electric delivery fleet, extending zero emission deliveries to over 145,000 households in south London.

The supermarket giant confirmed that its Nine Elms London superstore is now operating a fleet of 12 fully electric vans with both the vehicle and fridge units powered by electricity.

The store makes over 2,000 deliveries on average each week with the fleet covering around 1,760 miles. As such, the switch to an electric fleet is set to save 57 tonnes of carbon emissions a year, while also delivering significant reductions in air and noise pollution.

Sainsbury's hailed the move as a major milestone on its journey to powering a fully electric fleet at all its stores by 2035, in line with its wide goal to deliver net zero emissions operations by the same date.

"We're always looking at how we can use the latest technology to best serve our customers, whilst also doing the right thing for the planet," said Patrick Dunne, director of property and procurement at Sainsbury's. "We're thrilled to have launched a fully electric fleet in our Nine Elms superstore and we hope our customers will be delighted to learn that their groceries are being delivered with zero emissions, helping to reduce the environmental impact of their online shopping. This is just the first step for us, as we have committed to rolling out electric vans across the country to all our stores by 2035."

The news comes on the same day as the UK Platform for Battery Electric Trucking, a group which include the John Lewis Partnership, Logistics UK, Scania, and National Grid, called on the government to adopt a "zero-emissions vehicles mandates" for lorries similar to that planned for cars.

Richard Hebditch, UK director of NGO Transport and Environment, which convened the electric trucking panel, urged the government to come forward with policies that can support its target of ending the sale of fossil fuelled HGVs from 2040.

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.

Related Topics

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

The government has hosted its first Net Zero Council meeting - but can it deliver?

Local Elections: Could Green shockwaves remake the electoral map?

Most read
01

Grid flexibility trials cut Britain's winter electricity use by 3.3GWh

10 May 2023 • 4 min read
02

'Genuine milestone': UK wind power exceeds gas generation for first time

10 May 2023 • 3 min read
03

'Applying emissions on my face': Vattenfall and Cara Delevingne debut carbon-cutting hydrogen face mist

10 May 2023 • 3 min read
04

The government has hosted its first Net Zero Council meeting - but can it deliver?

10 May 2023 • 7 min read
05

'Shambles': Government rows back plans to ditch thousands of EU-derived laws

10 May 2023 • 7 min read

More on Automotive

Credit: Weardale Lithium CEO Steward Dickson and Watercycle Technologies' Seb Leaper with lithium carbonate | Credit: Weardale Technologies
Automotive

'Significant step': Lithium extracted from geothermal brine in County Durham

Weardale Lithium celebrates extraction of lithium carbonate from geothermal brines near Eastgate

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 11 May 2023 • 2 min read
'Illogical': UK tax rule penalising cars converted to electric, campaign group warns
Automotive

'Illogical': UK tax rule penalising cars converted to electric, campaign group warns

FairCharge demands changes to Treasury rules that mean formerly fossil-fuelled cars converted to electric powertrains still face higher charges

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 11 May 2023 • 5 min read
London Electric Vehicle Company announces expansion across EV market
Automotive

London Electric Vehicle Company announces expansion across EV market

Black cab maker unveils new electric car architecture for use in broad range of vehicles

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 05 May 2023 • 3 min read