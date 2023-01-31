Green chips: McCain invests further £35m in sustainable farming vision

McCain has today confirmed a further £35m of investment in its supply chain, as it seeks to boost supplies of UK potatoes and bolster its regenerative farming initiatives.

The frozen chips giant said that its indexation model for determining payments to the farmers who supply the company had resulted in a 31 per cent increase in contract pricing to "ensure its growers continue to be fairly compensated in light of soaring inflation".

The hike in contract prices - which comes in response to soaring energy and fertiliser costs across the farming industry, as well as the fallout from last summer's record heat wave - means McCain's will pay an additional £35m to its farmers this year.

The more follows last year's contract price increase of 15 per cent and the provision of a supplementary £5m energy support package. McCain said that for the current growing season it would also pay a supplement to those farmers who have had to renew electricity contracts or are paying variable rates.

The new contracts are also designed to support the company's commitment to implement regenerative agriculture practices across 100 per cent of its potato acres by 2030.

The target is backed by a multi-year £25m scheme to offer farmers grant funding and loyalty payments to help them invest in more sustainable practices.

The company today also published its Global Sustainability Report, confirming it provided its growers with 2,970 hours of training to promote good agricultural practices between July 2021 and June 2022. It added that 36 per cent of the crops it sourced were now stress-tolerant varieties that are designed to prove more resilient to escalating climate impacts.

"Potato farmers have been hit very hard in the last couple of years and are facing a myriad of unprecedented challenges - from droughts, to rising fertiliser costs and energy crisis - that are affecting the way they grow potatoes," said James Young, vice president of agriculture at McCain GB & Ireland. "The combination of all these factors mean that they have experienced one of the toughest growing seasons in the last 40 years.

"As the largest purchaser of British potatoes, we pride ourselves on our strong partnerships with our 250 growers and are committed to helping them overcome these challenges. However, more work needs to be done collaboratively to ensure the long-term viability of potato growing in the UK. We are committed to working with farmers, customers, industry leadership groups and the government to create a sustainable future for years to come."

The news comes just days after the government published an update on its Sustainable Farming Incentive scheme, providing further details of how farmers will receive payments if they undertake a range of environmental improvements on their farms.