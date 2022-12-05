Good Energy snaps up heat pump installer Igloo Works

Good Energy has become the latest energy firm to ramp up its presence in the fast-expanding heat pump market, announcing late last week it has acquired heat pump installer Igloo Works in a deal worth £1.75m.

The green energy company said the purchase of the "off the shelf" heat pump installation and services business would put it at the "forefront" of the clean heating market and enable it to rapidly expand its services in an area that is set to prove critical to the decarbonisation of the energy industry.

"The heat pump market is hotter than ever," said Nigel Pocklington, chief executive of Good Energy. "As everyone feels the crunch of gas prices, more customers than ever are eager to cut loose from fossil fuels and take control of their energy by switching to clean power. Bringing the Igloo Works team on board is a big step towards our ambition to help a million customers cut their carbon, and it targets a vital area where that's needed - the electrification of heating."

Under the terms of the acquisition, Igloo will be incorporated into the Good Energy brand, with installations and services to continue, alongside the development of new connected solar, storage and electric vehicle products and services that can help customers further cut carbon emissions and energy bills.

Igloo was one of the first heat pump providers to offer a heat pump for the same price as a fossil fuel boiler and has since installed the clean heating solution in more than 1,000 homes.

Good Energy said Igloo's model would initially be scaled up through access to additional finance and access to its parent company's extensive customer base.

Matt Clemow, founder and chief executive of Igloo Works, welcomed the acquisition. "We have a shared vision with Good Energy in helping customers move away from the reliance on fossil fuels," he said. "Having clearly demonstrated market interest, joining a business that has the capital and the existing customer base allows us to accelerate towards this vision. As one of the first to offer a heat pump for the same price as a fossil fuel boiler back in 2021, we are well placed to help the 1.5 million homes each year who replace their boiler make move to low carbon heating."

The government has set a target for 600,000 heat pump installations a year by 2028, but there are fears a dearth of skilled engineers able to fit the technology in homes and a weak policy framework could slow the UK's transition away from fossil fuel boilers.

Last week, the government announced £9m of funding would be awarded to help deliver a range of new training courses designed to provide thousands of certified heat pump and energy efficiency installers.