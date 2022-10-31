The case for using climate finance to create carbon markets

Funding for carbon markets should become natural part of the climate finance toolkit, argues EBRD's Gerrit Held
As the momentum to curb global warming gathers pace, carbon markets are becoming increasingly fundamental to scaling up and accelerating the green transition. Carbon pricing enables cost efficient capital...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial