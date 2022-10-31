The case for using climate finance to create carbon markets

clock • 6 min read

Funding for carbon markets should become natural part of the climate finance toolkit, argues EBRD's Gerrit Held

As the momentum to curb global warming gathers pace, carbon markets are becoming increasingly fundamental to scaling up and accelerating the green transition. Carbon pricing enables cost efficient capital...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Reports: PM mulling expansion of windfall tax on oil and gas profits

28 October 2022 • 5 min read
02

Graham Stuart to remain as Climate Minister, as latest 'green' ministerial roles confirmed

27 October 2022 • 4 min read
03

GFANZ cuts partnership with UN's Race to Zero campaign

28 October 2022 • 2 min read
04

Veritas Capital swoops for energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie in $3.1bn deal

31 October 2022 • 2 min read
05

'Disastrous news': Battery manufacturer Britishvolt reportedly on brink of entering administration

31 October 2022 • 4 min read

More on Carbon Trading

Climeworks launched its direct air capture and storage plant in Iceland in September 2021 | Credit: Climeworks
Carbon Trading

'Returns could be in the trillions': Report touts huge investment opportunity of carbon removal technologies

BeZero Carbon research points to growing commercial interest in carbon removals such as direct air capture, enhanced weathering and biochar

Amber Rolt
clock 03 October 2022 • 3 min read
Why carbon removals are a major commercial opportunity for first mover firms
Carbon Accounting

Why carbon removals are a major commercial opportunity for first mover firms

BeZero's Victoria Harvey looks at why companies are flocking to the nascent carbon removal sector

Victoria Harvey, BeZero
clock 29 September 2022 • 3 min read
'No longer invisible': Study values nature-based markets at $7tr
Carbon Trading

'No longer invisible': Study values nature-based markets at $7tr

New Taskforce on Nature Markets study sets out detailed taxonomy for nature markets, arguing the emerging sector could be equivalent in size to the world's third largest economy

Amber Rolt
clock 27 September 2022 • 3 min read