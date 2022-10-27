'Failure of leadership': Rishi Sunak blasted for opting to miss COP27 Climate Summit

Rishi Sunak will not attend the COP27 Climate Summit in Egypt next month as he instead looks to concentrate on the government's upcoming Autumn Statement, Downing Street confirmed today.

The decision not to fly to meet world leaders at the UN climate talks in a fortnight's time was roundly criticised by opposition MPs and green groups as "shameful" and an "abdication of leadership" on what is regarded by many scientists and economists as an existential issue for society.

It comes despite Sunak's promise to prioritise environmental issues as Prime Minister during his first address on the steps of Downing Street earlier this week, and is likely to raise eyebrows on the global stage given the UK still holds the COP Presidency until it passes on the baton to Egypt at the start of the Summit.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres yesterday said he would like to see both the UK Prime Minister and King Charles to attend the climate summit, which is set to take place in Sharm El Sheikh from 6 November.

The UK will be represented by COP26 President Alok Sharma, who was reportedly demoted in Sunak's reshuffle this week given he will no longer attend Cabinet.

A Number 10 spokesperson confirmed the PM's non-attendance at COP27 - which is expected to be attended by hundreds of world leaders - to BusinessGreen this afternoon.

Earlier, a Downing Street spokesperson told the BBC the government remained committed to the net zero transition and to "leading international and domestic action to tackle climate change", arguing Sunak's non-attendance would not dilute the UK's climate leadership.

"We will obviously continue to work closely with Egypt as the hosts of COP27 and to make sure that all countries are making progress on the historic commitments they made at the Glasgow climate pact," the spokesperson said.

Sharma and former executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Patricia Espinosa had both previously called on Sunak's predecessor in Downing Street, Liz Truss, to attend COP27 as a show of climate leadership.

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas described Sunak's absence from COP27 as "shameful" while Labour's Shadow Climate Change and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband described it as "a massive failure of climate leadership".

"We were the COP26 hosts and now the UK Prime Minister isn't even bothering to turn up to COP27," Miliband said. "What Rishi Sunak obviously fails to understand is that tackling the climate crisis isn't just about our reputation and standing abroad, but the opportunities for lower bills, jobs, and energy security it can deliver at home."

Green groups and think tanks were also up in arms about the decision. "The UK built a global reputation for leading on climate at COP26, welcoming dozens of Presidents and Prime Ministers to Glasgow," said Gareth Redmond-King, international lead at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU). "By not turning up to mark the end of the UK's presidency year, is Sunak missing a trick? And what does it say to allies like the US, as well as to the British public who want the UK to show leadership on climate change?"

The UK is set to hand over the COP Presidency to Egypt at COP27, which is to take place from 6 until 18 November at the Red Sea beach resort of Sharm El Sheikh.

Earlier today, Egypt's COP27 leadership said it was ready to host thousands of world leaders, government negotiators, and climate stakeholders at the two-week summit next month.

Around 30,000 delegates have so far registered for the event, making it "among the largest gatherings of climate stakeholders ever hosted", it said.

In a statement this afternoon, COP27 President-Designate Sameh Shoukry said the Egyptian presidency was "doing its utmost to create a conducive environment for successful negotiations and ambitious, credible and concrete outcomes".

"We will set the scene in which we hope that all state and non-state actors will come together with a collaborative and constructive mindset to deliver on climate action," he said. "I'm confident that the international community will rise to the occasion and ensure a successful and impactful COP27.

"We will continue to urge the international community to take the transformative decisions needed to respond to the gravity of the climate emergency we live."

Egypt has confirmed that its priorities for the conference are mitigation, adaptation, finance, and collaboration, with its official strapline for the summit having been announced as 'together for implementation'.

Missed climate finance pledges and the launch of a new funding mechanism for helping countries cope with climate impacts - known as 'loss and damage' in UN jargon - are expected to be among the major bones of contention during negotiations at the conference. Egypt's COP Presidency has made clear that, with the summit being hosted in Africa, it wants to see the talks address the fact that many developing nations are exposed to some of the most severe climate impacts.

Governments will also face calls to strengthen their national climate action plans, after a new analysis from the UN this week suggested the world remains on track to experience 2.4C of warming this century even if all existing national emissions targets are met, putting the international community badly off track for meeting the 1.5C goal set out in the Paris Agreement.